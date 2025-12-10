$2.5 million SEC QB pledges to donate entire NIL money if a G5 team wins National Championship

In this day and age, college football programs are generally inclined to accept massive donors from virtually any stripe of life. After all, it wasn't that long ago that a story bounced around about a South American cartel funding NIL for one school. That story wasn't true, but a recent story could make for bedfellows nearly as strange as that one.

The G5 Playoff Teams

Tulane and James Madison have dealt with a period of massive disbelief following each school earning a College Football Playoff berth. While one Group of Five team is all but certain to gain a CFP spot, a second team was a surprise. Because 8-5 Duke snuck into the ACC title, James Madison jumped the Blue Devils in the CFP pecking order and claimed a second G5 spot. Many have argued that neither Tulane nor James Madison belong in the Playoff.

Pavia's wager

But Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia took his dig and turned it in an interesting direction. The Vanderbilt passer, who has an NIL valuation of $2.5 million per On3, made a particularly bold offer. Pavia's team at 10-2 finished just outside the CFP picture, had a different reaction to the CFP selection controversy. Specifically, Pavia offered to put his money where his mouth is.

It's a 12-team Playoff. Put every team that is good... This G5 team, if a G5 team wins it, I would donate whatever I got in NIL back to that team. I would do that if a G5 team ever wins it. Diego Pavia

A tough road for Tulane and James Madison

Admittedly, Pavia's cash is probably safe. Tulane is currently a 17.5 point underdog to Ole Miss in its first round game, and James Madison is a 21.5 point underdog against Oregon. ESPN's FPI gives the Green Wave about a 1 in 6 shot to win their game and the Dukes a just under 1 in 8 shot to win. Even then, a winning G5 team would have to plow through two more games, with the first coming against a top four foe-- Texas Tech in the case of James Madison and Georgia in the case of Tulane.

Differing Vanderbilt Messages

Pavia's consternation runs contrary to his own coach's comments. In a refreshing recent turn, Clark Lea told reporters that Vandy missing the Playoff was "no one's fault except our own." It's safe to say that Pavia felt a bit differently, and in fact made his multi-million dollar wager against the relevance of the Group of Five teams. Considering that Pavia himself came from a Group of Five team at New Mexico State, he of all people should have realized that in the new era of college football, anything can (and probably will) happen.