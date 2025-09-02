“Disastrous beginning”: Paul Finebaum doesn’t hold back on SEC team’s Week 1 loss
The scene in Columbus was meant to launch a new era for the Texas Longhorns. Instead, it turned into a reminder of how difficult the climb remains. In front of more than 107,000 fans, Texas quarterback Arch Manning struggled through a rocky debut as Texas fell 14-7 to Ohio State.
Manning entered the season as one of the sport’s most hyped players, carrying Heisman expectations and NFL draft projections. But against the defending national champions, he completed 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His performance, coupled with conservative play-calling from coach Steve Sarkisian, left Texas looking more tentative than triumphant in a game that felt like a missed opportunity.
That reality set the stage for ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum’s harsh assessment Monday morning on “Get Up.” He described the opener as a “disastrous beginning” and directed as much criticism at head coach Steve Sarkisian as at Manning.
Finebaum Calls Out Steve Sarkisian’s Game Plan Against Ohio State
Finebaum explained that while Manning had his share of mechanical and decision-making errors, the bigger issue was Texas’ inability to adjust to the Buckeyes’ defensive scheme. He said Sarkisian, who built his reputation as one of the best offensive minds in college football, looked unprepared for the level of defensive disguise and coverage rotations from new Ohio State coordinator Matt Patricia.
On multiple third downs, Manning was left with no viable passing lanes as Buckeye defenders bracketed receivers across the field.
Finebaum pointed out how the coverage consistently forced short throws to the running backs and created frustration for Manning, as fans wondered why he was holding on to the ball. The critique was blunt: Sarkisian was “completely outclassed.”
"They've got a good scheme," Sarkisian said. "They've got a very smart secondary, and they made Arch work. I thought at halftime, Arch having a chance to really sit and look at the tape and understand some of the coverages they were playing, I think that helped him into the second half."
The Longhorns’ numbers reflected the struggle. They outgained Ohio State 336-203 but came away empty on both red-zone trips. In a low-scoring game, those missed chances loomed large.
Manning nearly engineered a late comeback, but an interception and several errant throws sealed the loss. For Finebaum, those errors were expected from a young quarterback. The surprise was that his coach didn’t have answers to support him.
Texas’ Offensive Concerns Extend Beyond One Loss
While Sarkisian urged patience afterward, the defeat raises familiar questions about his play-calling in big games. Texas finished 101st nationally in red-zone touchdown percentage last season and started this year 0-for-2 inside the 20-yard line. Those shortcomings remain a significant hurdle for a team picked to contend in the SEC and College Football Playoff.
The Longhorns’ defense kept them in the game, limiting Ohio State to just 203 total yards, but it forced no turnovers and generated little pass rush pressure. Without splash plays, Texas needed its offense to dictate the outcome. Instead, it settled for punts and stalled drives. The highlight came from punter Jack Bouwmeester, who flipped field position twice and averaged more than 46 yards per kick.
For Manning, the opener was a lesson in the gap between hype and reality. For Sarkisian, it was a test of his ability to scheme at the sport’s highest level against elite coordinators. That combination left Texas fans wondering whether the No. 1 preseason ranking was misplaced and whether the program is still chasing rather than leading.
The season remains young, and both Manning and Sarkisian have time to reset. But with a daunting SEC schedule ahead, Saturday’s performance lingers as a reminder that Texas still has to prove it belongs among the nation’s true heavyweights. The Longhorns host San Jose State on Saturday at noon ET.