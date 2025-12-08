The Texas Longhorns quarterback room will lose a young talent as the winter transfer portal window approaches. A reserve signal-caller for the Southeastern Conference program announced his departure Monday with a heartfelt message to the university community. His decision adds to the expected roster movement as teams across the nation adjust their lineups for the future.

The departing player shared a graphic on social media detailing his time in Austin and expressing gratitude for his development. He noted that the choice to leave was difficult but necessary for his career path and family. The redshirt freshman will carry three years of eligibility to his next destination after spending the 2024 season with the program.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have prioritized quarterback development and the player thanked the coaches for helping him grow. The announcement highlights the strong bonds formed within the locker room even during short tenures. As the team prepares for its bowl game, the focus shifts to how the remaining roster will manage depth at the sport's most critical position.

Trey Owens says goodbye to Texas Longhorns

Trey Owens officially announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal with a statement addressed to the Longhorn family on social media. The 6-foot-5, 219-pound quarterback released a message thanking those who aided his journey, noting that he "couldn't have asked for a better time while wearing the Burnt Orange." He emphasized the relationships he built during his time on the Forty Acres and called the move "one of the toughest decisions" of his life.

Owens expressed deep appreciation for the support system around him. He thanked the fans, teammates and coaches who "supported me relentlessly" for the past two years. He also acknowledged the coaching staff for allowing him to "grow into a better player and a better man." Owens stated he learned many valuable life lessons during his stint in Austin.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Trey Owens (15) put up stats in just one game in 2025, completing 2 of 4 passes for 19 yards against UTSA on Sept. 14. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Houston native highlighted the brotherhood he found with his teammates. He wrote that it was a "true blessing" to be part of the program and declared he has "brothers for life." Owens noted that he made the choice after "much prayer" and believes it is the best decision for his future. He closed his message by thanking the university for providing him with a second family and signed off as "15 out."

The former four-star prospect from Cy-Fair High School leaves with a reputation as a prolific passer from his prep days. Owens was the District 17-6A Offensive MVP for two straight years and threw for over 6,300 yards combined in his junior and senior seasons. He held offers from the Baylor Bears, Houston Cougars and Washington State Cougars before signing with Texas.

Owens appeared in two games for Texas during his freshman campaign. He debuted against the UTSA Roadrunners in September and saw action against the ULM Warhawks. He completed 50 percent of his passes and preserved his redshirt status. His departure leaves the Longhorns with Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning as the primary options at quarterback.

The Texas Longhorns will face the Michigan Wolverines in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, December 31 at 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

