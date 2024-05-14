EA Sports College Football 25: Predicting the Highest-Rated Players
EA Sports is slated to debut its much-anticipated College Football 25 video game this summer, and already we've had a preview of what appears to be a deluxe edition of the game that fans can see, and EA included a countdown timer on its website promising more news about the game soon.
And looking at that cover, it appears EA will be including many high-profile players in the game. Notably present on the leaked cover was, among others: Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Colorado star Travis Hunter, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, and Ohio State tailback Quinshon Judkins.
What players will be among the most highly-rated when College Football 25 comes out? Here are our predictions for what stars will get the most attention.
Predicting College Football 25's Highest-Rated Players
10. Luther Burden
Missouri's star wide receiver was second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC a year ago after scoring nine times while covering 1,212 yards, emerging as a key piece in the Tigers' 11-win, Cotton Bowl season, and should be among college football's top wideouts in and out of this game.
9. Jalon Daniels
Putting this dual threat Kansas quarterback on the field in a wide-open passing scheme will give defenses fits in the game and on the field this fall. Daniels hit almost 75 percent of his throws for 705 yards with five touchdowns in just three games last season, and he has 13 rushing scores in his career.
8. Carson Beck
Georgia's quarterback returns after ranking third nationally with 3,941 passing yards and fourth with a 72.4 percent completion mark, a single-season school record. He was remarkably consistent as well as productive: Beck was one of 10 quarterbacks nationally last season to average a first down per passing attempt.
7. Emeka Egbuka
After losing Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State got this star wide receiver to stay on in 2024 after he scored four times with 515 yards, but bigger numbers await Egbuka as he emerges as the potential WR1 for the Buckeyes.
6. Will Johnson
Michigan's star cornerback had seven interceptions, broke up 14 passes, and allowed just two touchdowns over the last two years. And during the Wolverines' recent playoff/title run, Johnson surrendered all of two catches for 11 yards.
5. Shedeur Sanders
Coach Prime's son has been electric since taking over the Buffaloes' dynamic offense, hitting almost 70 percent of his throws for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns with just three picks. The dual threat also scored four times on the ground.
4. Quinn Ewers
Texas earned its first College Football Playoff appearance a year ago in large part due to the quarterback's production. He passed for over 3,400 yards and 22 touchdowns with just six interceptions, and returns for the Longhorns' debut season in the SEC to make another run at the playoff.
3. Ollie Gordon II
No argument here about college football's best returning tailback, as the reigning Doak Walker Award winner and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year led the nation in rushing with 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns.
2. Harold Perkins, Jr.
LSU's star edge rusher can wreck an offense singlehandedly with an ability to apply pressure to the quarterback and shut down passing lanes in the middle of the field. Perkins has 13 sacks and seven forced fumbles in two seasons with the Tigers.
1. Travis Hunter
Colorado's two-way star has the ability to put up touchdowns on offense as an electric wide receiver prospect, and to provide top-flight pass coverage against an opponent's best target at the defensive back position.
