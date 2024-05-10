When does College Football 25 come out? EA Sports teases release
College football fans got a sneak preview of what the EA Sports College Football 25 video game will look like after a teaser of the deluxe edition cover was made public, but that's not all we heard from EA Sports about the upcoming game recently.
Electronic Arts added a live countdown timer to its official website, promising more news about College Football 25 within the next few days.
That timer is set to end on Thursday, May 16 at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Since EA Sports already confirmed that College Football 25 will be on the shelves at some point this summer, that countdown could refer to a full trailer reveal of the game's expected release in July.
That cover tease shows that EA Sports will feature a plethora of notable college football stars: Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Michigan tailback Donovan Edwards, and Colorado star Travis Hunter were the most prominently featured. Ohio State back Quinshon Judkins, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe are also featured.
EA Sports last issued its popular college football video game more than a decade ago, back in 2013, after which the company announced that it was discontinuing the game.
That decision followed a court ruling that forced EA Sports to pay compensation to athletes who had previously been included in the product but were not paid.
Then, after the creation of the new NIL rules two years ago, EA went public by announcing that the game would return at some point in the future. That date is getting closer every day.
