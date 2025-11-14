Ed Orgeron reportedly in talks with historic college football program for coaching return
Former LSU head coach and 2019-20 national championship winner Ed Orgeron, also addressed as "Coach O," may make a return to the college football sidelines. He was let go at LSU a few years back but is now reportedly a candidate in two different head coaching searches, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
Orgeron took over as the Tiger's interim coach following Les Miles' midseason departure in 2016 and wound up leading a 6-2 finish and earned a Citrus Bowl victory over Lamar Jackson and the Louisville Cardinals. Of course, he captained the ship towards a glorious 2019 season featuring an undefeated record and LSU championship behind the likes of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, plus plenty of other pros. As success dwindled from there, Orgeron was eventually ousted on the heels of a tough 6-6 finish in 2021. After a couple of seasons off, Orgeron is now throwing his hat back in the ring.
Pete Nakos fleshed out an Arkansas coaching leaderboard this week and listed a number of high-profile names, including James Franklin and Jon Sumrall, who are coveted options across the country. However, on Friday, Nakos updated his board to add another big-time college football character: Ed Orgeron.
"Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has been in communication with Arkansas, Pete Nakos reports," read a post on X from On3's primary account. "He’s also a name to know in the Oregon State search," the report added.
Ed Orgeron pursues multiple coaching openings
Ed Orgeron has already volunteered his name for the LSU head coaching job now that his replacement, Brian Kelly, has been let go. While that reunion still seems unlikely, you'd have to think Orgeron would jump at the chance to coach any another SEC team as well, with Arkansas coming off as a sensible fit for his fiery but honest personality.
Then there's Oregon State, which is in real dire straits. The Beavers are still in a bit of conference limbo and have fallen off a cliff since their 10-win season under Jonathan Smith a few years back. So far in 2025, the Beavers are 2-8. If Oregon State did offer Ed Orgeron, and that was his only job opportunity, would he go? That's a less certain answer than LSU or Arkansas, you'd think.
Either way, it sounds like the famous "Coach O" will be a fixture in the increasingly chaotic 2025 college football coaching carousel. But let's just be honest, a "Go Hogs" in Orgeron's patented leather-lunged voice would sound pretty cool.