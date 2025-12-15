$17 million head coach receives final paycheck from major college football program

The 2026 college football coaching carousel beginning to slow down.

At least 18 different Power Four programs will have a new head football coach at the start of the 2026 college football season. Another could join their ranks if Michigan hires a sitting Power Four head coach.

The loudest hire made in the 2026 cycle was made when LSU brought in Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss on Nov. 30. The Rebels are set to go to their first College Football Playoff in program history.

When the Tigers hired Kiffin, they entered a brief period in which they had to pay the salaries of three different head coaches. That period ended on Monday when the Tigers sent former head coach Ed Orgeron his final paycheck of a $17 million buyout.

LSU is only paying Lane Kiffin and Brian Kelly now. pic.twitter.com/QsSIK0VZNN — The Triple Option (@3xOptionShow) December 15, 2025

Oddly, Orgeron's first head coaching job was at Ole Miss. He lasted just three seasons, during which the Rebels were 10-25, peaking at 4-8 overall in 2006.

His next head coaching job would be his first as an interim following Lane Kiffin's firing from USC. Orgeron led the Trojans to a 6-2 overall record, culminating in a 45-20 Las Vegas Bowl victory over Fresno State in 2013.

Orgeron once again was promoted as an interim head coach when LSU decided to part ways with Les Miles following a last-second loss to Auburn early in the 2016 season. However, LSU removed the interim tag following a late-season surge that ended with a victory over Louisville (29-9) and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

The Tigers compiled a 19-7 overall record in 2017 and 2018 under Orgeron. Some highlights from 2018 were a blowout victory over eventual SEC East champion Georgia (36-16) and a Fiesta Bowl victory over UCF (40-32).

LSU Tigers former head coach Ed Orgeron | Rebecca Warren-Imagn Images

What followed was one of the greatest runs in college football history. A historically great offense led by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow led LSU to its first national championship in 12 years with a dominant 42-25 victory over Clemson.

But after 2019, Orgeron's tenure at LSU began to dry up. A 5-5 finish in a year with a self-imposed postseason ban, followed by a 6-7 record in 2021, led LSU to make the difficult decision to part ways with Orgeron.

In addition to Orgeron and Kiffin, the other coach LSU has been paying is Brian Kelly. The Tigers owe Kelly $54 million in buyout money for the remaining six years of his contract.