ESPN names under-the-radar SEC coach to watch for Florida job
Now that Florida's football job is officially open, everyone is racing to name their top replacement options, swinging for some pretty huge names, of course.
Lane Kiffin is already a popular name, not surprisingly, but he's not the only candidate for the Gators within the SEC, argues ESPN. In their panel-style article taking a look at the upcoming UF coaching search, they explained that Kiffin is the easy top option in the SEC and ought to receive a phone call from the Gainesville area code here soon. But what if he isn't available or just says no?
"Kiffin should be Florida's top target within the SEC, but Eli Drinkwitz also merits close consideration," wrote ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, bringing up the Missouri head coach who has the Tigers ranked in the AP top 25 for the third straight season on the heels of consecutive double-digit-win counts (11-2 in 2023; and 10-3 in 2024).
"Like (Steve) Spurrier, he's an offense-minded coach who delivers the goods when behind a microphone and will bring a confident style of play to Gainesville," Rittenberg added. "After a slow start in Columbia, Drinkwitz, 42, guided Missouri to a Cotton Bowl title and a No. 8 finish in 2023 and also has a 27-6 record since the start of the 2023 season. The Arkansas native could have Missouri positioned for its third straight winning season in SEC play."
If Lane Kiffin won't leave Ole Miss for Florida, is there reason to think Eli Drinkwitz would leave Missouri for the Gators? Each man and his decision is a totally different case, but even with more parity in the modern era, evidenced by a rise like Mizzou's, Florida still poses a stronger resource and talent base, tradition and one of the epic American sports stadiums.
"Drinkwitz likes Missouri, which has shown him a stronger commitment over time, but if he wants to win a national championship, he could seek a move to a program like Florida," Adam Rittenberg notes.
Florida is in that golden club of programs who have won a national championship in the 21st century, and Missouri has respectfully never been terribly close to that conversation. If offered the job, you'd have to think Eli Drinkwitz takes a long and hard look at his career and what a Florida move could do for it. If you're Missouri, though, you've never had a better shot at retaining a coach as elite as Drinkwitz.