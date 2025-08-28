Five Big Ten quarterbacks to watch in Week 1
The Big Ten holds college football's title crown, but the next round of challenges are imminent and the league's quarterbacks will be under the mircoscope. With the opening weekend of college football comes some must-see Big Ten QB games. Between nationally-noted matchups, impressive debuts, and early chances at a statement game, here are five Big Ten QBs to watch this weekend.
Julian Sayin, Ohio State
Sayin is at the center of the weekend's marquee game and it's his first Ohio State start. Sayin has been coached up as the next collegiate superstar, but has only seen spot duty (12 passing attempts) at Ohio State last season behind Will Howard. Now, it's his offense and preseason No. 1 Texas awaits. Can Sayin get the ball to Jeremiah Smith enough to overtake Texas? The Longhorns allowed just one 300 yard passing game last season, but did give up 289 yards to Ohio State in the 28-14 CFP win. Can Sayin match that production in his first start?
Bryce Underwood, Michigan
What could make Michigan's season opener against New Mexico interesting? The debut of perhaps the most-hyped true freshman QB in memory is the story here. Bryce Underwood of massive NIL fame and recruiting hype has to produce on the field. The good news is that Michigan can't help but have an improved passing game with him under center. The Wolverines only reached 200 yards passing twice last year-- Underwood might get there by halftime.
Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
After decades spent as mostly the doormat of the Big Ten, Indiana made a massive move last season. But Kurtis Rourke is gone and Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza's era will begin. Mendoza threw for 3,004 yards and 16 touchdowns last year, but he'll probably need more production if Indiana is going to replicate its 41.3 points per game. The Hoosiers passed for 261 yards per game with Rourke, so it'll be worth watching to see if Mendoza can keep up that pace in the opener against Old Dominion.
Dylan Raiola, Nebraska
As a true freshman, Raiola led Nebraska to its first winning mark since 2016. That said, he was maddeningly inconsistent, with 13 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. Unlike most of the Big Ten, Nebraska stands to get a genuine trial in its opener. The Huskers are favored by less than a touchdown over Cincinnati and Raiola's production will be at the center of Nebraska's hopes to get a head start on a second straight winning season.
Nico Iamaleava, UCLA
After his controversial late decision to transfer from Tennessee in the spring, Iamaleava figures to be in the spotlight for much of the season with the Bruins. He passed for 2,616 yards and 19 scores in leading Tennessee to the CFP. But he'll be an underdog against a dangerous Utah team coming off a disappointing season. If Iamaleava wants to prove his worth, Week 1 is a fine time to start.