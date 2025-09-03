Greg McElroy didn't hesitate to name his new No. 1 team after Week 1
Greg McElroy didn’t mince words when he released his updated rankings following the opening weekend of college football. During his Always College Football podcast on Wednesday, the ESPN analyst moved Ohio State all the way to the top, saying the Buckeyes looked both sustainable and dominant despite not being close to their offensive ceiling.
Ohio State entered the season ranked No. 8 in McElroy’s preseason ballot, but a gritty 14-7 win over Texas, paired with a suffocating defensive effort, convinced him to elevate the Buckeyes to No. 1.
“This was nowhere near an A+ performance,” McElroy said. “That, from Ohio State’s standard, is probably a C-plus, B-minus performance. They still beat a quality team, and it was impressive because there’s so much more in the tank.”
His message was clear: the Buckeyes are the best team in the nation right now.
Ohio State Defense Sets Tone In Win Over Texas
The Buckeyes’ defense was the story of their season-opening victory. Coordinator Matt Patricia’s group held the Longhorns to 4.9 yards per play and frustrated quarterback Arch Manning at every turn. Cornerback Jermaine Matthews Jr. picked off Manning in the third quarter, one of several plays that swung momentum toward Ohio State.
From the start, the front seven attacked the line of scrimmage, generating consistent pressure and forcing hurried throws. Linebacker Arvell Reese stuffed a critical fourth-and-1 near the goal line, while safeties Lorenzo Styles Jr. and Caleb Downs erased downfield threats.
Even with eight new starters, the secondary looked cohesive and opportunistic, limiting Texas’ receivers until a late touchdown in garbage time.
This was exactly the kind of defensive display that McElroy pointed to in elevating Ohio State. He said it was “buttoned up in coverage throughout the game” and capable of shutting down any opponent. If the Buckeyes continue to play this brand of football, their path to the College Football Playoff is wide open.
Julian Sayin And The Offense Will Only Improve
While the defense carried the load, quarterback Julian Sayin showed poise in his first major start. Sayin completed timely throws against one of the country’s most physical defenses, moving the chains and controlling the tempo. His 40-yard touchdown pass to Carnell Tate in the fourth quarter was the dagger, giving Ohio State a two-score cushion.
The running game, led by CJ Donaldson and James Peoples, took time to get going but eventually broke through late. Jeremiah Smith dropped two passes that could have stretched the margin further, reinforcing McElroy’s belief that the Buckeyes have not reached their offensive potential.
Coach Ryan Day also quieted more critics with another marquee win. After guiding Ohio State to a national championship last season, Day’s team just toppled the preseason No. 1 to begin its repeat campaign. The victory not only vaulted the Buckeyes to No. 1 in McElroy’s rankings but also into the same spot in the AP Top 25 poll.
If this version of Ohio State can dominate defensively and steadily improve offensively, its championship defense looks well-positioned for another deep run. The Buckeyes host the Grambling State Tigers on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.