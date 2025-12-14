2026 Heisman Trophy: Way-too-early favorites for college football's top award

The 2025 Heisman Trophy ceremony wrapped up at the Jazz at Lincoln Center's Appel Room in New York City on Saturday night.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza was selected as the 91st recipient of the Heisman Trophy. Mendoza received the award over Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin.

With the 2025 Heisman Trophy race in the rearview mirror, the next question about the award is who can win it in 2026. There are many star players from the 2025 season who could find themselves in the mix next season.

Below is a look at the top five players who are most likely to win the award in 2026.

No. 5- QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) passes the ball during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. The Egg Bowl game marks the 122nd meeting between the two teams. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Year: Senior

2025 stats: 3,016 passing yards, 18 pass touchdowns, three interceptions, 470 rush yards, six rush touchdowns

If Diego Pavia can successfully sue his way to another season of eligibility for his 2025 Heisman campaign, Trinidad Chambliss should be able to do the same for 2026.

Chambliss' career at Ole Miss began with him being thrust into action in the third game of the season with the injury to Austin Simmons. The adaptability Chambliss demonstrated midseason will be critical once again as offensive controls shift from Lane Kiffin to John David Baker.

No. 4- QB Marcel Reed, Texas A&M

Year: Redshirt junior

2025 stats: 2,932 pass yards, 25 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 466 rush yards, six rush touchdowns

Marcel Reed entered 2025 as an intriguing dual-threat quarterback who needed to hone his passing skills. Fast forward to the end of the 2025 season, and Reed has increased his production in the air substantially and is primed to make another jump in 2026.

The biggest challenge for Reed in 2026 will be working with a new offensive coordinator following Collin Klein's departure. But any capable offensive mind should be able to do good work with an athlete like Reed.

No. 3- QB Arch Manning, Texas

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Year: Redshirt junior

2025 stats: 2,942 pass yards, 24 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions, 244 rush yards, eight rush touchdowns

Arch Manning's start to the 2025 season shuts down any and all preseason Heisman conversations by the end of September. But the way he ended the 2025 season has the college football landscape giving him a second look.

A faulty offensive line should be much improved in 2026 for Manning's protection. If he can ride off the momentum of performances against quality competition like Vanderbilt and Texas A&M into 2026, watch out.

No. 2- QB Gunner Stockton, Georgia

Year- Senior

2025 stats: 2,691 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, five interceptions, 442 rush yards, eight rush touchdowns

Gunner Stockton proved a lot of doubters wrong with his heroics for the Bulldogs in 2025. His ability to make plays with his feet is a big reason why he will be in consideration for a Heisman Trophy in 2026.

Stetson Bennett IV will always receive the most attention for winning two national titles, but Stockton may be the most complete quarterback Georgia has fielded under Kirby Smart

No. 1- WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) shakes off Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) during the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. Ohio State lost 13-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Year: Junior

2025 stats: 80 receptions, 1,086 receiving yards, 11 receiving touchdowns, 20 rush yards, one rush touchdown

Very rarely is there a wide receiver who is capable of competing with the best quarterbacks in college football for a Heisman Trophy. Jeremiah Smith is one of those wide receivers.

The run he put together as a freshman in the 2024 College Football Playoff would have the NFL considering him as the best receiver in the 2025 draft had he been eligible. Another run like that in the 2025 College Football Playoff would firmly insert him into the 2026 Heisman conversation.