Coming out a major Championship Week slate and looking to playoff and bowl season, let’s take a look at the updated ESPN top 25 college football rankings after an eventful selection day.

How is this poll made? Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.

Teams are slotted not in order of talent like in other traditional rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.

College football rankings: ESPN updates Top 25 poll entering Bowl Season

25. LSU

Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Just a seven-win season for the Tigers after sacking head coach Brian Kelly, but the bowl game awaits to win an eighth game before the Lane Kiffin regime takes over in 2026.

24. SMU

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

A loss to Cal in the regular season finale prevented the Mustangs from playing for the ACC title a second-straight season, but they are second in the conference with a 6-2 mark.

23. USF

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

For a time, the Bulls were in the conversation to make the College Football Playoff out of the Group of Five, but losses to Navy and Memphis conspired against them later in the season.

22. Washington

Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

The Huskies have a shot at nine wins in the bowl game after going 5-4 in Big Ten play this season, dampened by losses to Wisconsin and Oregon in the second half.

21. Missouri

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Eli Drinkwitz is sticking around after signing a new contract extension and has a chance to get the Tigers a 9-win season to close out 2025.

20. Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Close losses to Oregon and USC late in the season hurt the Hawkeyes in the long run, but they still had a solid 8-4 season punctuated by a rout against Nebraska and a chance to win a 9th game in the bowl.

19. Michigan

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

A loss against rival Ohio State ended a four-game win streak in The Game, leaving the Wolverines with some major questions on how to replenish their roster at key positions.

18. Tennessee

Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Four disappoint losses kept the Volunteers out of the College Football Playoff, but they can finish with nine wins in the Music City Bowl close to home.

17. Penn State

Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

A disaster of a season that saw its head coach fired early on ultimately proved successful enough to at least become bowl eligible, but the ESPN rankings computer has stuck with the Nittany Lions through it all, and even improved their position later in the season.

16. BYU

Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Down 1

BYU averaged 36 points in every game not against Texas Tech. In games against Texas Tech, they averaged 7. That included a loss in the Big 12 Championship Game that kept the Cougars out of the College Football Playoff.

15. Oklahoma

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 1

Facing a crisis midseason, the Sooners buckled down and made a late push to qualify for the College Football Playoff, where they will host a first-round game against SEC runner-up Alabama.

14. Vanderbilt

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

This marked the first season that Vanderbilt ever won 10 games, and they can make even more history by winning an 11th game in the bowl matchup.

13. Texas

Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Three tough losses, especially a 25-point decision at Georgia, kept the Longhorns out of the national title race in the first season with Arch Manning at the helm at quarterback.

12. Ole Miss

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Lane Kiffin brought the Rebels to their first College Football Playoff. Then he left for LSU. That had no effect on where Ole Miss landed in the field, hosting a first-round game against Tulane.

11. USC

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Lincoln Riley brought the Trojans to a more-respectable 9-3 mark in 2025, but the loss against Oregon still revealed a gap between this program and actual playoff contenders.

10. Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Undefeated until the regular season finale, the Aggies had no chance at the SEC championship, but they will host a first-round College Football Playoff game against Miami at Kyle Field.

9. Utah

Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

If not for a three-point loss to BYU, the Utes could have been destined for greater things this season. Still, a five-game win streak to end the year resulted in a 10-win campaign heading into the bowl.

8. Alabama

David Leong-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Down 2

There were real fears that the Crimson Tide would miss out on the College Football Playoff again after getting beat up by Georgia for the SEC championship, but the committee kept Alabama inside the bracket and set up for a road game at Oklahoma.

7. Miami

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Likewise, the Hurricanes feared being left out after the events of Championship Week, but the selectors ultimately sided with their head-to-head win over Notre Dame.

6. Georgia

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 2

The reigning SEC champions are still the reigning SEC champions, and after dominating Alabama, the Bulldogs earned a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

5. Texas Tech

Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

An overpowering defense led the way for the Red Raiders to win the Big 12 championship in another dominant victory over BYU to secure a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

4. Oregon

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

The only blemish for the Ducks this season was a 10-point loss against Indiana at home, but they have done enough to still earn a first-round game in the College Football Playoff.

3. Notre Dame

Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Rankings change: None

Shock and dismay around South Bend after the Fighting Irish were snubbed from the College Football Playoff despite having been ranked ahead of Miami until selection day. Now, they won't even play in a bowl game as a protest.

2. Ohio State

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rankings change: Down 1

Unseated from their former No. 1 position, the reigning national champion Buckeyes have moved the ball well all season, but could not against an inspired Indiana defense when the Big Ten championship was on the line, losing the top overall seed in the process.

1. Indiana

Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 1

The most impressive win of the college football season, as undefeated Indiana completed an historic 13-0 season that includes a Big Ten championship over Ohio State, and what will be the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff. Quite an achievement for for Curt Cignetti, who turned the Hoosiers into a contender the second he walked through the door.

