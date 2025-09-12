Greg McElroy says college football rivalry should be on your bucket list
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy wants fans to circle Saturday’s game on their calendars. On his Always College Football podcast, the former Alabama quarterback praised the Backyard Brawl, a rivalry between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pitt Panthers.
The two programs, separated by just 75 miles, will meet in Morgantown for the 108th time. McElroy urged fans to make the trip if they ever get the chance. He called the game’s energy “amazing” and said the hostility is unlike almost anything else in the sport.
“This thing needs to be an annual fixture on the college football schedule,” McElroy said, noting that this weekend marks the final scheduled meeting until 2029. The rivalry has a century-plus of history, and its roots go far beyond the football field.
McElroy Praises Backyard Brawl As A Rivalry Unlike Any Other
McElroy called the Backyard Brawl one of his favorite rivalries. He highlighted the unique atmosphere and said its intensity can rival even the sport’s biggest matchups. “If you haven’t been to this game, put it on your bucket list,” McElroy said.
The rivalry began in 1895 and has produced unforgettable moments. From Pitt’s 13-9 upset in 2007 that derailed West Virginia’s national title hopes to last year’s 38-34 Panther victory, the series is rich with drama.
Pitt leads the series 63-41-3 all-time.
The distance between campuses adds fuel to the fire. Fans and players often grow up in close proximity, creating deep ties and bitter divides. McElroy’s call for the rivalry to be preserved annually echoes what many across college football believe.
A Storied Series With An Uncertain Future
The Backyard Brawl’s tradition has been interrupted before. Conference realignment in the early 2010s paused the series for nearly a decade, frustrating both fan bases. It returned in 2022 to national attention, including a College GameDay broadcast.
Now, with Saturday’s matchup the last scheduled game until 2029, the rivalry again faces a hiatus. Both West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez and Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi have voiced support for keeping it alive, but logistics remain a challenge. Nonconference schedules are crowded, and the sport’s new financial realities add layers of complexity.
Despite the uncertainty, the demand for the Backyard Brawl is clear. The rivalry has consistently drawn packed stadiums and national coverage, with fans on both sides eager to claim bragging rights. For McElroy, games like these are part of what makes college football special.
The Panthers and Mountaineers will add another chapter to the Backyard Brawl on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Morgantown.