Panthers vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2
The Carolina Panthers' 2025 season didn't get off to the start they were hoping after their strong end to the 2024 campaign, falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 26-10.
Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals escaped New Orleans with a win, almost allowing them to come back to tie the game late. They now return home to face their second straight NFC South opponent in the Panthers.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Sunday's matchup.
Panthers vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Panthers +6.5 (-105)
- Cardinals -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Panthers +240
- Cardinals -300
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-110)
- UNDER 44.5 (-110)
Panthers vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 14
- Game Time: 4:05 pm ET
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Panthers Record: 0-1
- Cardinals Record: 1-0
Panthers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends
- Panthers are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games
- Panthers are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games vs. Cardinals
- Panthers are 2-16 straight up in their last 18 road games
- The OVER is 10-3 in the Panthers' last 13 games vs. NFC West opponents
- Cardinals are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- Cardinals are 5-1 ATS in their last six home games
- Cardinals are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games vs. NFC South opponents
Panthers vs. Cardinals Injury Reports
Panthers Injury Report
- Ikem Ekwonu, OT - Questionable
- Tershawn Wharton, DT - Out
- Patrick Jones II, LB - Questionable
- Damarri Mathis, CB - IR
- Jalen Coker, WR - IR
Cardinals Injury Report
- Will Hernandez, G - Questionable
- Zaven Collins, LB - Questionable
- Joey Blount, S - Questionable
- Cody Simon, LB - Questionable
- Justin Jones, DT - IR
Panthers vs. Cardinals Key Player to Watch
- Bryce Young, QB - Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young started looking like the quarterback that was selected No. 1 overall in the last few games of the 2024 campaign. Panthers fans were hoping he'd build on that this season, but he looked downright terrible in Week 1. He completed just 18-of-35 passes for 154 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Is this a sign of things to come, or was it just a bad outing for the third-year quarterback?
Panthers vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Panthers in this NFC duel:
The Panthers aren't as good as people thought they'd be heading into this season, but I don't think they're as bad as they looked in Week 1. The Cardinals aren't nearly good enough to be deserving of being 6.5-point favorites in this game. They barely scraped by the worst team in the league in Week 1 and certainly didn't look impressive in the process.
Bryce Young will have to look better in this game, but he and the Panthers' offense can do enough to keep this game close.
Pick: Panthers +6.5 (-105) via BetMGM
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!