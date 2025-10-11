Cowboys vs. Panthers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6
The Dallas Cowboys are still very much alive in the NFC Playoff race, and they have a great chance to have a winning record at the end of Week 6. They're set to hit the road to take on the Carolina Panthers, and the Cowboys are set as significant favorites.
You can find my best overall bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, and if you're looking for some player props in addition to a bet on a side, you're in the right spot. Let's take a look at three of my favorites.
Cowboys vs. Panthers Best NFL Prop Bets
- Jake Ferguson OVER 44.5 Receiving Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Bryce Young OVER 215.5 Passing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Hunter Renfrow Anytime Touchdown (+550) via FanDuel
Jake Ferguson OVER 44.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
The market still hasn’t corrected itself when it comes to Jake Ferguson, who has the second most receptions per game with 41, while averaging 54.4 receiving yards per game, well above his set total for this game. Now, he gets to face a Panthers team that has allowed the most receiving yards to tight ends this season.
Bryce Young OVER 215.5 Passing Yards (-114)
No defense has allowed more yards per pass attempt this season than the Dallas Cowboys, who have given up 7.9 yards per throw. They also rank 31st in opponent dropback EPA and 28th in opponent dropback success rate. That could mean big things for Bryce Young. He has only gone over 200+ yards once this season, but I don't think there's a single starting quarterback in the NFL that I wouldn't bet on to reach at least 216 yards against this Dallas defense.
Hunter Renfrow Anytime Touchdown (+550)
Hunter Renfrow has been a popular red zone target for Bryce Young this season, already hauling in two touchdowns. He doesn't rack up a ton of yards, used primarily as a short-yardage receiver, but the sure-handed receiver is second on the team in receptions with 14. I love this bet at +550 odds.
