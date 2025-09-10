Greg McElroy shares optimism for Arch Manning after watching every Week 2 play
Arch Manning’s second outing of the season brought a different tone than the frustrating opener against Ohio State. The Texas quarterback looked sharper, more composed, and more effective in leading the Longhorns to a 38-7 win over San Jose State. Manning tied a career high with four touchdown passes, added a 20-yard scoring run, and finished with 295 passing yards on 19-of-30 attempts.
The performance mattered because of the spotlight Manning carries each week. After months of hype and a shaky debut, his ability to respond drew plenty of national attention. Among those studying every snap was ESPN analyst Greg McElroy, who came away impressed with the sophomore’s progress.
It was not a flawless outing, but McElroy argued that it is exactly what Manning needs at this stage. The blend of success and mistakes gives Texas and its young quarterback both confidence and material to improve on heading into a demanding stretch of the season.
Greg McElroy Highlights Manning’s Progress And Texas’ Offensive Weapons
McElroy said he studied “every play” from Manning and liked what he saw. “I love the bounce back from Alabama from Arch Manning,” McElroy said. “I actually agree with his assessment that it wasn't perfect. Good. Like you don't want it to be perfect for a young player. I thought there was a lot of positives in this one.”
He pointed to Manning’s improved start, crediting Texas coaches for dialing up an early jet sweep to help settle him in.
McElroy also highlighted wide receiver Parker Livingston, who caught four passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns, as well as tight end Jack Endries, the transfer from Cal who is becoming a steady red-zone option.
“The best throw from Arch Manning in this game might have been in the second quarter with 7:45 remaining,” McElroy said. “He rolls out to the left just a little bit. Throws an absolute dart to the far sideline off play action to DeAndre Moore for a 17-yard gain.” McElroy admitted there were “protection lapses, couple drops” and a few missed throws, but he came away “very optimistic” about Manning’s development.
Steve Sarkisian Shuts Down Speculation Over Manning’s Health
Speculation swirled on social media about Manning’s health when he grimaced on a throw to Ryan Wingo. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian dismissed any suggestion that Manning was hurt, firing back at a reporter with humor.
“According to who? Arch said that to you?” Sarkisian asked before adding, “I've never filmed any of you guys when you're using the bathroom, so I don't know what faces you make when you're doing that.”
Manning brushed it aside after the game. “No, I've got to make that throw,” he said. Sarkisian explained that some of Manning’s awkward mechanics have stemmed from anxious footwork, not injury. The sophomore quarterback looked far more comfortable in Week 2, tying his career high in touchdown passes while leading Texas to a needed rebound win.
Manning’s self-criticism may keep him grounded, but McElroy’s assessment shows the progress is real. For Texas, that balance of humility and growth is what could carry the Longhorns into the meat of their schedule.