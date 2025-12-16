Arch Manning emerges as rare exception in college football amid Texas decision

Word recently broke that Texas QB Arch Manning will be returning to the Longhorns for 2026. Manning started the season as a potential No. 1 2026 NFL pick, but after that has gone up in smoke, his question was stay or go at Texas. By deciding to stay, Manning claimed sole ownership of a surprising community.

Arch's Texas Career

Manning spent two seasons mostly on the bench and began 2025 as a Heisman Trophy front runner. While his stats for the season-- 2,942 yards and 24 touchdowns by air and 244 yards and eight more scores on the ground-- suggest an excellent season, Manning's inconsistency was a negative surprise for the Longhorns. Manning saw his completion percentage dip from 68% in limited action a year ago to 61% in 2025, with his yardage per pass dropping from 10.4 yards per throw to 8.0. At times, he was great, but at others, he looked lost.

Manning's Unique Club

By deciding to return to school, Manning joined a unique club. CBS's Emily Proud noted on X "Eight five-star QBs between the 2023 & 2024 classes... Only 1 has never entered the transfer portal- Arch Manning." As the proof for Proud's statement, here's a rundown on the other five-star QBs who haven't stuck in one place.

Nico Iamaleava

Transfer: Tennessee to UCLA

After a decent 2024 season starting for Tennessee, issue with NIL led Iamaleava to leave and end up at UCLA, where he was iffy in 2025 (13 TDs, seven interceptions, 1,928 passing yards).

Dante Moore

Transfer: UCLA to Oregon

Moore split time at UCLA as a true frosh (1,610 yards, 11 TDs, nine INTs), and after sitting a year at Oregon, was sharp in 2025, throwing for 2,733 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Jackson Arnold

Transfer: Oklahoma to Auburn to TBD

Arnold has struggled to fit at each stop, with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions across three seasons, with him strugging to top six yards per pass attempt across the last two years.

Malachi Nelson

Transfer: USC to Boise State to UTEP

Nelson threw just three passes at USC, 17 at Boise State, and finally saw time at UTEP, throwing eight touchdowns to nine interceptions in 2025. He'll presumably be back there in 2026.

DJ Lagway

Transfer: Florida to TBD

Lagway recently entered the portal from Florida, with 28 touchdowns to 23 interceptions in two inconsistent seasons as a Gator.

Dylan Raiola

Transfer: Nebraska to TBD

Raiola recently entered the portal after two inconsistent seasons at Nebraska. He threw 18 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2025 before injury ended his season early.

Julian Sayin

Transfer: Alabama to Ohio State

Sayin never played at Alabama, transferring out shortly after Nick Saban's retirement. He's found stardom in Columbus with 3,323 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2025, which earned him a spot as a Heisman Trophy finalist.