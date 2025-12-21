Jeremiyah Love 2025 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is a dynamic and home run-hitting player. Love has a deadly combination of patience and explosiveness. This past season in 2025, Love produced 39 explosive runs which are categorized as runs of 10 yards or more to go along with a 32.7% missed tackles forced rate combined over the past two years.

Love was also a high school track star and champion, winning a state title with a 10.76 100-meter draft. The speed and athleticism is evident on the football field and translates well. His athleticism is evident in his production. Love has averaged 6.9 yards per attempt in back to back seasons to go along with 18 touchdowns in 2025 and 17 in 2024.

The Fighting Irish leaned on Jeremiyah Love and he has been a reliable weapon for the offense. Across 433 career carries at Notre Dame, Love has only fumbled one time. He is also a very young prospect and will only be 20 years old on draft night with room to grow and continue to physically develop.

Love has suffered injuries in back to back seasons but has played through them for the most part and continued to be the engine of the Fighting Irish offense. He is a true number 1 running back and will thrive in most offensive systems but will likely be at his best in an outside zone rushing scheme.

Measureables

Name: Jeremiyah Love

Jeremiyah Love Height/weight/class: 6'0 214 lbs, running back, Junior

6'0 214 lbs, running back, Junior 2025 consensus first team All-American, 2025 Doak Walker award winner, 2025 Heisman finalist

What Jeremiyah Love does well

Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Explosive and dynamic runner and receiving threat out of the backfield, a true homerun threat every time he touches the ball

Shows patience and explodes when the hole opens and creates tough angles for linebackers to make clean tackles

Has good power and will convert his speed and explosiveness into power to drive forward and through defenders

Where Jeremiyah Love can improve

Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Love is very fast and relies on his speed and explosiveness to get to the corner on outside runs but will often bounce inside runs unnecessarily instead of taking what is blocked in front of him

Excellent as a receiving threat but needs to continue to improve and get stronger in pass protection to round out his game

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: A

Position rank: #1 running back

Expected draft round: 1st, top 15

Summary

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jeremiyah Love is a dynamic offensive weapon. His speed and explosiveness stresses defenses and helps spread the field. He possesses true home run ability but also shows the power to run through arm tackles in traffic and defensive backs at the second level. He is a a true blue chip prospect and day 1 starter. He will step in and be a dynamic playmaker as long as he has a decent offensive scheme and offensive line to run behind.