$2.6 million QB projected as No. 1 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The best overall player on college football’s best overall team is projected to also be the best overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft this spring.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy, led the country in scoring, and took the Hoosiers to an undefeated national championship season.

Now, a draft expert is calling him the No. 1 overall selection in his class.

With the first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft...

ESPN analyst Matt Miller projected Mendoza will be the top pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“This is a very easy decision for the Raiders,” he said in his report.

After the lousy offensive showing the Raiders had this past season, almost anyone would do. But the Hoosiers quarterback could be uniquely positioned to take advantage.

“Mendoza gives the Raiders a franchise-caliber quarterback with excellent poise, decision-making, accuracy, and toughness both in and out of the pocket,” Miller said.

Not only does the quarterback bring his own skill set to the Raiders’ offense, but other existing players would give him a solid foundation to work from.

Brock Bowers is still there at tight end, while Ashton Jeanty still projects as one of the NFL’s most promising backs, and Kolton Miller remains a solid offensive tackle input.

Add in a quarterback of Mendoza’s talent, and this offense could take a big step.

Raiders are definitely interested

Raiders officials were spotted along the sideline to watch Mendoza up close in the national championship game in January.

Majority owner Mark Davis, minority owner Tom Brady, and general manager John Spytek were seen on the Indiana sideline to watch its 27-21 win over Miami.

What he did on the field

Mendoza transferred to Indiana from Cal and immediately made an impact.

After throwing for 30 touchdowns combined in the previous two seasons, the signal caller led college football with 41 touchdowns alone in 2025.

Mendoza completed 72 percent of his pass attempts while covering 3,535 yards in the air with just six interceptions, rushing for another seven touchdowns.

With him at the helm, Indiana became just the second team in college football history to complete a perfect 16-0 season since Yale achieved the feat way, way back in 1894.

Mendoza could make some individual history if the Raiders take him at No. 1 overall.

He would become the third player ever to win a Heisman Trophy and a national championship and become the top draft pick in a 12-month span.

(ESPN)

