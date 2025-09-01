Joel Klatt doesn’t hold back on Julian Sayin’s historic debut against Texas
When Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin jogged onto the field in Columbus, the stakes could not have been higher. The Buckeyes were hosting No. 1 Texas in one of the most hyped Week 1 matchups in recent memory. Across from him stood Arch Manning, the most celebrated quarterback recruit of his generation. For Sayin, it was his first collegiate start.
What followed was a measured and historic performance. Sayin completed 13 of 20 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown in Ohio State’s 14-7 win. He became the first quarterback since Jim Harbaugh in 1984 to beat the top-ranked team in his debut start. In the process, Sayin turned a national spotlight onto himself, silencing doubts about his readiness.
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt underscored the magnitude of the feat during Monday’s episode of “The Joel Klatt Show.” He emphasized the balance Sayin brought to the game and the historical weight of beating the No. 1 team in a debut start, calling it “very difficult to do.”
Joel Klatt Explains Why Julian Sayin’s Win Was Historic
Klatt placed Sayin’s victory in context by referencing Harbaugh’s 1984 upset of Miami. He noted that while Sayin may not always need to be the deciding factor in Ohio State wins, his ability to run the offense with poise is exactly what the Buckeyes need.
“You think about Julian Sayin is now the first quarterback since the mid-80s to beat the number one team in the country in his first start in college,” Klatt said.
“The last person to do that was Jim Harbaugh back in, I think it was 85. He’s doing things that are very difficult to do and he’s got greatness around him. So he doesn’t always have to be the reason that Ohio State wins as much as he can just like operate the car. Just drive the car. And if you don’t get out of control, then good things are going to happen.”
That philosophy mirrors the approach Sayin has long carried. His former high school coach Thadd MacNeal described their quarterback motto as simple: move the sticks and don’t turn the ball over. Against Texas, Sayin did exactly that, protecting the football, commanding the huddle, and capitalizing when opportunities arose. His lone touchdown came on a 40-yard strike to Carnell Tate, while his composure under pressure stood out as much as his numbers.
Carlsbad Roots And A Calm Approach Define Sayin’s Style
The Carlsbad, California, native carried more than a hometown’s hopes into Ohio Stadium. Fans and coaches from his high school days gathered at a local pizza shop back home to watch the broadcast, chanting his name as he led the Buckeyes. Carlsbad defensive coordinator Paul Publico said the performance was not surprising, citing Sayin’s consistency and maturity, even in high school.
“He didn’t step in the mud all day,” Publico said, noting Sayin’s mistake-free effort. That steadiness has always defined Sayin’s play. During his senior year at Carlsbad, he threw just one interception. Saturday against the Longhorns, he continued that streak of careful execution, avoiding turnovers despite constant pressure from a touted Texas defense.
Sayin’s story is not just about a polished debut, but about the quiet confidence of a quarterback who resisted the temptation of high-profile prep transfers, stuck with his hometown team, and built a reputation for unshakable poise. That quality translated onto the biggest stage, where more than 107,000 fans watched him guide Ohio State to its biggest early-season win in years.
For Ohio State, the performance opens a new chapter with Sayin at the helm. For the rest of college football, it’s a sign that one of the sport’s next defining quarterbacks has already arrived.