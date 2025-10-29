Joel Klatt names his top three jobs in all of college football
On Wednesday's episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd on FS1, college football analyst and Fox commentator Joel Klatt stopped by to talk about the whirlwind displacement of head coaches across the sport he covers.
With so many top-shelf jobs coming open before the end of daylight saving's time, there's sure to be intense competition to sign the best available coaches. But also, there will be intense competition for other schools, even major ones, to keep their leaders from being pried away by an LSU, Florida or any of the other jobs that are open or do open up.
Such activity on the coaching carousel begs the question: Which jobs are truly the best in the country right now? For Joel Klatt, there's one current opening that is among that elite class of top-three jobs, which he laid out on The Herd.
"Colin, I would go a step further and say, I think LSU is a top-three job in the entire sport," he complimented of the Tigers. "I think only Texas and maybe Ohio State are better than LSU."
According to Joel Klatt, the Holy Trinity of college football coaching destinations is Texas, Ohio State and LSU. As it looks today, only one of those will be open for new business in the 2025 cycle, although you never truly know.
After those comments, Klatt went even a little bit further more, comparing LSU to the SEC jobs, aside from Texas, that he narrowly prefers them over.
"I think LSU is a better job than 'Bama," said Klatt. "I think it's arguable between LSU and Georgia."
Historically, Alabama is certainly in more of the Texas, Ohio State and LSU conversation. But as Kalen DeBoer could well attest, right now, there's a pressure to perform at Alabama that weighs as much as an elephant. Of course the expectations are sky high at a place like Texas or LSU, but it's hard to imagine the new Tiger head coach will be expected to perform at the level Alabama expected of their program following the retirement of Nick Saban.
That's the other point here. Not only are Alabama's expectations probably higher than LSU, marginally, but you're also following in the footsteps of the man overwhelmingly considered the greatest college football coach in the history of the sport. That is no cupcake, but you do have to commend DeBoer on the job he's done thus far, especially since the Florida State loss earlier in this season.