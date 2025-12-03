Nick Saban sends strong message on major SEC college football coach after taking new job

Lane Kiffin accepted LSU’s head-coaching job on Sunday, signing a seven-year deal worth roughly $91 million (about $13 million per year) that includes typical base pay, large supplemental compensation, and performance escalators.

In Kiffin’s opening press conference on Monday, he called the job "different" and specifically gave a nod to his former mentor, Nick Saban.

"Coach Saban kind of coached at another place in this conference, so I can't really say exactly what he said," Kiffin said. "But I'll say that I think the world of coach Saban, and I respect him. So there's a reason I'm here."

On Tuesday, the university shared a short statement from Saban on the hire.

"Lane Kiffin played a significant role in helping us win a national championship at Alabama, and I've always said he's one of the brightest offensive minds and one of the best play callers I've ever been around," Saban said.

"He brought creativity, energy, and a real competitive spirit to everything he did. Lane has done a fantastic job everywhere he's been a head coach, especially with the success he built at Ole Miss and the turnaround he led at Florida Atlantic. I have no doubt he'll be a great fit at LSU, and I'm confident he'll continue to elevate the tradition and meet the expectations of that program at a high level."

Before rebuilding Florida Atlantic and turning Ole Miss into an SEC power, Kiffin was the head coach at Tennessee (2009), USC (2010-2013), and the offensive coordinator for Saban's Tide from 2014 to 2016.

In his three seasons alongside Saban, Alabama went 40-4, Kiffin was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2014, and the Tide won the 2015 national championship.

Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry greet each other at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium.

As a college head coach, Kiffin has produced a .688 winning percentage (117-53) across stops at Tennessee, USC, Florida Atlantic, and Ole Miss.

Kiffin's Rebels produced three straight double-digit win seasons (a program first), signature top-25 victories, and what became the Rebels’ most successful run in recent memory.

