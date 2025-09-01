Joel Klatt names most impressive team in college football after Week 1
Joel Klatt has seen enough to crown his most impressive team of college football’s opening weekend. During Monday’s episode of “The Joel Klatt Show,” the Fox analyst pointed directly at LSU following the Tigers’ 17-10 win at Clemson.
“LSU was the most impressive team of the weekend, and their win against Clemson was gutsy,” Klatt said. “It announced themselves as true national championship contenders. It’s going to be hard not putting them at No. 1 in the country after that.”
The Tigers entered Memorial Stadium with plenty of questions after five straight Week 1 losses. Three of those defeats came under head coach Brian Kelly, but this time LSU imposed its will on both sides of the ball. That showing led Klatt to call them “the most complete team of the weekend.”
LSU Ends Season-Opening Skid With Statement Win
LSU’s victory was more than just another mark in the win column. The Tigers halted their season-opening losing streak, proving they could rise in a marquee matchup under pressure. For Kelly, the game plan was simple: execute with composure in a hostile environment.
“You know, those narratives were never anything we bought into,” Kelly said. “In this business, you really have to stay focused on what your job is. My job is to bring a football team on the road, play with great confidence and composure and compete their tails off for four quarters.”
Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier managed the offense effectively, while LSU’s defense stole the show. Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, a preseason Heisman contender, was limited to 230 yards and one interception. LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. disrupted plays all night, and transfer cornerback Mansoor Delane delivered a highlight interception.
ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum admitted he expected Clemson to win, but afterward, he credited LSU’s physicality. “In the end, they were so much more physical on the line of scrimmage that we thought was going to be Clemson’s calling card,” Finebaum said.
Tigers Position Themselves As True Title Contenders
The win reshapes LSU’s national perception. They aren’t just lurking around the playoff conversation anymore. They are firmly among the frontrunners.
The defense, once viewed as Kelly’s Achilles’ heel, now looks like a strength under coordinator Blake Baker. The offense has room to grow, but with Nussmeier’s upside and skill talent around him, LSU projects as one of the SEC’s most balanced squads.
The broader landscape also favors the Tigers. Alabama stumbled against Florida State. Ohio State humbled Texas. Georgia and Michigan looked steady but far from unbeatable. LSU, by contrast, earned its stripes in one of the toughest road venues in the country.
That’s why Klatt suggested the Tigers deserve consideration for the top spot in his weekly rankings. With a favorable schedule ahead, LSU has a clear path to build momentum. The Tigers may not have solved every problem, but their win at Clemson signaled a program capable of chasing the sport’s ultimate prize. For Kelly and LSU, this feels like the season to cash in finally.
LSU will next face Louisiana Tech at home on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.