Jordan Rodgers names the best quarterback in the country
Jordan Rodgers delivered one of the boldest statements of college football’s opening week when he crowned LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier the best signal-caller in the country.
Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Wednesday, Rodgers praised Nussmeier for his command at the line of scrimmage and his ability to protect the football in LSU’s 17-10 upset victory at Clemson.
Rodgers pointed out that Nussmeier, once criticized for turnovers, looked poised and in control against one of the nation’s top defenses. “Yeah, I saw the best quarterback in the country, the most NFL ready quarterback because of what he did at the line of scrimmage,” Rodgers said.
He explained how Nussmeier managed protections, changed plays, and delivered under pressure, completing five of six passes for 52 yards in those situations.
Nussmeier didn’t need gaudy numbers to earn the endorsement. He completed 28 of 38 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown, including nine completions in the fourth quarter as LSU erased a halftime deficit and closed out a win that could shape the Tigers’ season.
Nussmeier’s Poise Against Clemson Showcased His Growth
LSU’s victory over Clemson was more than just a season-opening triumph. It showed Nussmeier’s ability to guide an offense in a low-scoring battle where every possession mattered. Down 10-3 at the half, he responded with composure, stringing together a 39-yard completion to Aaron Anderson and a series of intermediate throws that set up Caden Durham’s game-tying touchdown.
In the fourth quarter, Nussmeier delivered the defining moment. Facing a tied score, he led a 73-yard drive capped by an 8-yard touchdown pass to Trey’Dez Green. The senior’s decision-making was sharp, and for the fourth time in his career, he engineered a game-winning drive.
LSU’s offensive line, rebuilt with five new starters including transfer Braelin Moore, gave up just one sack against Clemson’s vaunted front seven. Moore was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week, while Nussmeier claimed SEC Offensive Player of the Week.
Coach Brian Kelly highlighted how his quarterback’s quick processing steadied the offense. He noted LSU avoided costly mistakes like delay of game penalties and praised Nussmeier’s ability to get the ball out in under 2.5 seconds. This wasn’t just about statistics, but about execution, maturity, and proof that offseason work translated under the brightest spotlight.
Rodgers’ Endorsement Elevates LSU’s Season Outlook
Rodgers’ declaration that Nussmeier is the best quarterback in the country carries weight given his role as one of ESPN’s most visible voices. It also signals a shifting perception of LSU’s offense, which has often been overshadowed by stars at Georgia, Alabama, and Texas.
For LSU, the win marked just the fifth time in program history it defeated a top-four team on the road. For Nussmeier, it validated his evolution from high-risk passer to efficient leader. Rodgers emphasized that even in what he called a “B minus game,” Nussmeier displayed NFL-level anticipation, accuracy, and decision-making.
If LSU builds on this momentum, Nussmeier could vault into the Heisman Trophy race and solidify his NFL Draft stock. For now, he has Rodgers’ endorsement, a résumé-boosting road win, and the chance to carry LSU into playoff contention.
LSU returns to Baton Rouge for its home opener Saturday against Louisiana Tech, a game that will test whether Nussmeier can maintain the consistency Rodgers spotlighted.