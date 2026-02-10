$4 million college football QB viewed as ‘very undersized’ NFL prospect

LSU entered 2025 with high expectations but finished a disappointing 7–6, capped by a 38–35 loss to Houston in the Texas Bowl. The program’s midseason slide ultimately led to LSU removing Brian Kelly as head coach on Oct. 26, 2025.

Senior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier entered the season with momentum after a breakout 2024 campaign (4,052 yards, 29 TDs, 12 INTs) and carried significant preseason attention into 2025. He was viewed as a preseason Heisman candidate, earned projected All-SEC consideration, and was widely regarded by draft analysts as one of the top quarterback prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft.

However, instead of building on 2024, Nussmeier’s 2025 season proved uneven. He appeared in just nine games, completing 194-of-288 passes (67.4%) for 1,927 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions, finishing with a 133.8 passer rating after posting a 142.7 mark the previous year.

Nussmeier also entered the year as one of the highest-paid players in college football, carrying an estimated NIL valuation of roughly $4 million, a figure that further amplified scrutiny as his production dipped from the previous season.

On Tuesday, Pro Football Focus lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema evaluated Nussmeier among the top quarterback prospects in the 2026 class, outlining a clear list of strengths and weaknesses.

PFF highlighted positives such as better-than-expected arm strength for his size, consistent confidence as a thrower, a willingness to absorb contact while delivering passes, and strong pocket management aided by a quick release.

Sikkema also noted several concerns, including Nussmeier being “very undersized for an NFL quarterback,” along with ball-placement issues in 2025, a tendency to predetermine reads, limited escapability, an elevated turnover-worthy play rate on intermediate throws over the middle, and a propensity to force the ball into tight windows.

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) looks on during warm-ups before the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Official listings show Nussmeier at approximately 6'1" and 205 pounds. By contrast, the prototypical NFL quarterback typically measures closer to 6'2–6'3 and around 220 pounds, leaving Nussmeier smaller and lighter than many established starters.

When paired with his limited mobility and modest escapability outside the pocket, that physical profile reduces his margin for error at the next level, particularly against NFL pressure and tighter throwing windows.

Following a disappointing 2025 season and mixed pre-draft evaluations, most public projections have shifted Nussmeier from early “top quarterback” intrigue to a mid-round prospect, generally landing in the late Day 2 to Day 3 range.

PFF’s Big Board currently slots Nussmeier at No. 81 overall, with several mock drafts placing him outside the early quarterback tier, a reflection of both his underlying traits and the inconsistencies on his 2025 tape.

