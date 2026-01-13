Another SEC program enters mix for No. 1 OT in college football transfer portal

With the NCAA transfer portal set to close on Friday, a surprising entry surfaced late Monday evening.

The starting left tackle for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, Jordan Seaton, announced on Instagram that he intended to enter his name into the transfer portal.

"I never imagined this journey would come to a close in this way, but I am deeply grateful for every moment that led me here," Seaton wrote.

As he was as a recruit in the 2024 class, Seaton immediately became the No. 1 offensive tackle in the transfer portal, and it hasn't taken long for him to be linked to a few of the biggest programs in the country.

As of Tuesday, On3's Pete Nakos has confirmed there are three key programs to know in the battle for Seaton.

"When On3 released its early schools to watch Monday night for the Colorado transfer, Oregon and Texas were mentioned as the top two schools to watch. Speaking with sources on Tuesday morning, Florida is another school worth monitoring," wrote Nakos.

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nakos did confirm that despite being one of college football's biggest spenders, the Texas A&M Aggies are not expected to be in the mix for Seaton's services.

With that being said, Nakos also revealed that a slew of other powerhouses could get into the mix.

"Other programs of note could include LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Texas Tech," wrote Nakos. "Seaton has yet to officially enter the transfer portal, but is currently expected to take visits."

Seaton started in all 22 games he played in at Colorado, with Sanders at one point nicknaming him "the franchise." When Colorado landed Seaton over programs like Ohio State, Tennessee and Maryland, it was a huge win. Especially when you consider that in Sanders' first season at Colorado in 2023, Colorado's offensive line was one of the worst in the country, allowing 56 sacks.

With Seaton no longer in the picture for the Buffs, Sanders will have to rely on the three transfer portal offensive tackles he brought in to fill the void. Colorado added Bo Hughley (Georgia), Jayven Richardson (Missouri), and Taj White (Rutgers) to the fold, and may even add a couple of more now that Seaton is no longer a part of the program.

Colorado has added 32 transfers from the portal, while losing 33. For most programs, a heavy reliance on the portal would be a nightmare, but it has been a preferred means for Sanders.