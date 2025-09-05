Josh Pate changes tune on No. 1 team in college football
Josh Pate has revealed a new batch of rankings for Week 2 on Thursday night. The college football analyst, known for prioritizing power ratings over rankings, placed Ohio State at No. 1 following the Buckeyes’ statement win against Texas.
“I’ve got Ohio State No. 1, the same as the AP does,” Pate said on his Thursday night show. “That team just won a national championship. They just took on an elite opponent, high-level opponent, and they beat them and led 14 to nothing in the fourth quarter. Until someone knocks them off or they look extremely vulnerable, Ohio State’s the number one team in the country.”
The Buckeyes’ 24–17 win in Austin checked every box. Their defense dominated in the red zone, freshman quarterback Julian Sayin looked composed, and Ryan Day’s team showed it could win a heavyweight battle away from Columbus.
Ohio State Faces Grambling State After Texas Victory
Week 2 will not carry the same stakes, but the Buckeyes still need to take care of business. Grambling State enters Ohio Stadium fresh off a 55–7 win over Langston, though this is the Tigers’ first-ever meeting with Ohio State. The talent disparity is clear, and the Buckeyes are expected to control the game from the start.
For Day, the focus is development. Sayin will have the chance to stretch the field and establish rhythm with receivers like Jeremiah Smith, who was limited to 43 yards against Texas.
This matchup presents the ideal stage for Sayin to build confidence and for Smith to showcase his star power. Expect early deep shots and an emphasis on finishing drives with efficiency.
Ohio State’s defense, which suffocated Texas inside the 20, can build on that effort against an overmatched Grambling offense. Matt Patricia’s aggressive scheme should yield takeaways, sacks, and chances for young players to get live reps in the second half. If the Buckeyes execute, this game becomes a laboratory for growth rather than survival.
Buckeyes Aim To Show Depth And Balance In Week 2
The offense should showcase balance as well. Running back C.J. Donaldson is positioned to headline a rushing attack that could surpass 250 yards. His physical style pairs with an offensive line capable of leaning on a smaller Grambling front. Expect Donaldson to find the end zone multiple times before halftime.
Defensively, Ohio State has the personnel to turn the game into a showcase. A pick-six, strip sack, or special-teams score would not be surprising.
These are the moments that extend dominance beyond the box score and reinforce the Buckeyes’ complete profile as the No. 1 team in the country.
If Ohio State handles business, Sayin’s confidence grows, the defense sharpens, and the roster’s depth continues to develop. That’s exactly the type of performance Pate had in mind when he pushed the Buckeyes to the top of his rankings.