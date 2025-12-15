Joel Klatt names two college football stars as early favorites for 2026 Heisman Trophy

Immediately following Fernando Mendoza's 2025 Heisman Trophy win, FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt turned his attention to 2026 on The Joel Klatt Show. The next Heisman field figures not to see a ton of repeat customers, as finalists Mendoza and Jeremiyah Love are both anticipated to be high 2026 NFL Draft picks. Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia is less certain from a draft standpoint, he is a senior.

One questionable candidate

Less certain is Oregon QB Dante Moore, who was not a 2025 finalist, and could go either way with an NFL Draft decision. Moore has had an impressive season, with 2,733 passing yards and 24 touchdowns through the air. But he may elect for the NFL. If he returns, Klatt renders Moore as a top-five pick for the Heisman.

Klatt's two Heisman favorites

But Klatt's twin leaders are both not yet eligible for the NFL Draft, so they're both virtually certain to return for 2026.

It's really hard to not start with the top two guys being a guy that just finished as a finalist in Julian Sayin, and a guy that just finished... sixth in the voting, which was Jeremiah Smith. So they would probably be my one and two. Joel Klatt

Sayin's Resume

Sayin finished fourth in the Heisman ballot, but was a finalist who was in New York City for the presentation of the award. In his first year as a starting QB at Ohio State, he has passed for an NCAA-best 78.4% completion percentage, with 3,323 yards and 31 touchdowns through the air. Despite a loss to Indiana in the Big Ten title game, Sayin has an excellent chance to lead the Buckeyes to a second consecutive CFP title.

Smith's Resume

If Sayin does so, Smith figures to help. Arguably the best player in college football already, Smith has caught 80 passes for 1,086 yards and 11 scores already this year. He was one of the nation's best pass catchers a season ago as a true freshman and even with a career that's certain to be shortened by NFL entry, he's making his way up the Ohio State record book.

Other Heisman hopefuls

Aside from the Ohio State stars and Moore, who as noted may or may not still be around, Klatt tagged Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed and Washington QB Demond Williams Jr., as his other Heisman candidates. Williams may or may not be in the process of losing his head coach, with Washington boss Jedd Fisch being one of the leading candidates for Michigan's vacant head coaching job.