Lincoln Riley sets the record straight on USC coaching future
The Lincoln Riley experiment at USC hasn't exactly worked out quite like the Trojans had hoped through three years. Amid year four, though, the Trojans are surging in contention for a College Football Playoff spot, all while Riley's name is beginning to pop up in various coaching searches now that so many jobs are open.
College football personality Josh Pate made headlines recently when he suggested that Riley might be a figure worth monitoring as the craziest coaching carousel in years continues to spin like a top. When appearing on the Bussin' With the Boys Podcast, Pate gestured like he pulled a pin out of a grenade with his teeth so he could quietly mention: “Let’s just keep an eye on Lincoln Riley at USC." He then motioned to toss the fake grenade into the air.
Well, that grenade landed in Exposition Park and blew up into a Friday evening storyline for the USC football program, which was in the middle of trying to win a game over Northwestern. Following the 38-17 win (a reverse Fetty Wapping!), Connor Morrissette, a local USC reporter, caught up with Riley to ask whether the new round of rumors have any merit.
"You guys know what I sacrificed to be here," Riley said, per Morrissette. "I'm where I need to be."
For now, following another win for USC to move to 7-2 and still in the thick of the College Football Playoff race – and Big Ten title chase, for that matter – Riley's answer will suffice. But by no means is that a 100% definitive answer. He's where he needs to be, but if LSU came calling, would that still be the case? Who's to say.
What Riley did do, though, was not feed the fire. He quickly addressed the in-season rumors after a win and by all indications is moving on with his life and his football team, which next takes the field at home against Iowa. The Trojans have some tough foes, but sneakily, they get a nice break having all three of their remaining games on the West Coast, as Oregon and UCLA remain after the Iowa contest.
Win out and USC is either in the Big Ten Championship (possibly, if Indiana or Ohio State lost, then depending on tie-breakers) or probably becomes the third Big Ten team in the Playoff, as they'd have knocked off Oregon and Iowa by that point.