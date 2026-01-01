Pac-12 getting roasted after fans realize who’s joining the conference

Following the 2023 college football season, marking the extinction of the Pac-12 we once knew, the conference is making a comeback in 2026.

As a result of conference realignment decisions that saw USC and UCLA turn the conference on its head by leaving for the Big Ten, the conference collapsed after more than 100 years. Oregon and Washington followed the Los Angeles schools to the Big Ten, while Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah left for the Big 12. Stanford and Cal were the final nails in the coffin, as they left for the ACC.

For those counting at home, that accounts for 10 of the 12 teams. Oregon State and Washington State were left behind in the Pac-12, which has since made moves to rebuild, but is now considered a Group of Five-level conference. Once known as the conference of champions, the Pac-12 was forced to raid the Mountain West and to backfill the conference.

The new-look conference will debut in 2026 with members such as Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State from the Mountain West. It will also feature Texas State and Gonzaga, who will be the lone non-football members.

With Thursday marking the first day of 2026, the conference took to social media to commemorate the big year ahead, but fans were quick to remind them what the conference once was.

"MWC 2 version," wrote one fan.

"8 football teams and then Gonzaga who will run through this conference in basketball," pointed out another.

"A.k.a. the Mountain West 2.0," said another.

"This is the old PCAA on steroids," commented a fourth.

"The debut of the Mountain PAC Conference," chimed in another.

"The only team that benefits from this is Gonzaga basketball," added another.

"That's Pac-9, one more and you could've gone back to Pac-10," quipped one user.

"This is just the mountain west btw LMAAOO," wrote another.

"Gross," added another commenter.

"Just call it State conference featuring Gonzaga," suggested one fan.

Boise State Broncos quarterback Max Cutforth (14) in the second half of the LA Bowl against the Washington Huskies at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While it will undoubtedly take some getting used to, and fans are quick to joke about the step down in quality, it is worth noting that the Pac-12 has a real chance to be the best non-Power 4 conference.

With the current College Football Playoff format essentially guaranteeing that a Group of Five program will make it, the Pac-12 champion could be the representative year in and year out if everything goes as planned.

It's not a conference that everyone will love, but for the true college football fans, seeing the brand live on in some capacity is assuring in an era where traditions are constantly disappearing.