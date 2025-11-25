LSU expected to hire $46 million head coach if Lane Kiffin plan falls through
The LSU Tigers fired Brian Kelly from their football program last month and are still searching for a replacement. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is the No. 1 target but there are other suitors in that race. Should Kiffin decide not to make the hike down to Baton Rouge, reports are that another SEC head coach is emerging as the clear backup option.
On an episode of his show, Always College Football, this week, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy broke down the LSU coaching situation, where they stand with Kiffin, plus where the Tigers will direct their hunt next should Kiffin stay at Ole Miss or go to Florida. "So, I think Lane Kiffin is going to end up at LSU," McElroy forecasted. "If he doesn’t, I fully expect it to be Eli Drinkwitz at Missouri."
McElroy explained that his endorsement of Drinkwitz comes because he views the Missouri coach as a guy "who has done a really good job creating offense." He adds, "They run the football at Missouri. That’s what LSU has done traditionally, very well, is run the football, be good along the line of scrimmage."
While he's an offensive-minded guy, as McElroy notes, Drink has also fielded some stiff defensive units. "And then, if you look, too, at what Eli’s done, their defense has been excellent at times throughout the last few years, including this year, where they’re one of the best defenses in the country," McElroy boasted of the Tigers. "They’re a top 10 group."
Background info on Eli Drinkwitz
Drinkwitz comes down from the hills of Appalachia, out of the Scott Satterfield pipeline at App State, a program he took over once the former left for Louisville (he now coaches at Cincinnati). After a successful run with the Mountaineers, Missouri called up Drinkwitz and made him their own.
Eli Drinkwitz just inked a contract extension at Missouri this offseason and now has a deal stretching from 2025 through 2029. He's set to make $9 million in base salary this season, a number that rises to $9.25 million in 2026, then jumps again to $9.5 million in 2028. The five-year deal is worth a grand total of $46.5 million in base value, with incentives providing an opportunity for bonus cash annually. Despite a very competitive contract vs. the top of the sport, Greg McElroy still believes the Missouri leader is liable to be pursued by LSU.
"So, I think Lane will end up at LSU," McElroy reiterated. "Their No. 2? I would fully expect it to be Eli Drinkwitz."