Mel Kiper reveals pick for No. 1 quarterback in 2023 NFL Draft

Arguably no other player has more sharply divided analysts and fans ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft than that of former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

Some believe he has the arm strength and accuracy to justify a first round selection while others point to his recent numbers and UK's record last fall.

Mel Kiper is one of the former, as the ESPN draft expert insists that Levis has the potential to emerge as the No. 1 quarterback in this year's NFL Draft.

"This guy withstood more punishment than anybody in my opinion," Kiper said.

"He got pounded, he had no help from that offensive line. He was destroyed at quarterback, his body was destroyed from the ankles to the toes to the shoulder, everywhere in between.

"This kid is tough and to get back out there and play, the offensive line being as bad as it was, he didn't get any support at all and he still hung in there and was with his team."

You can see Kiper's remarks on Levis in full here.

Kiper's faith in Levis as a top quarterback prospect was made apparent when he released his first mock draft of the offseason.

Kiper projected that Levis would go as the No. 5 overall draft pick, to the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Draft Bible credited Levis with solid technique and throwing mechanics with accuracy who should thrive in a more up-tempo offense.

"You will notice everything is ultra-quick," reads the quarterback's NFL Draft Bible scouting report.

"An up-tempo offense based on quick reads and fast decision-making. Levis gets rid of the ball in a hurry and it's the high-octane scheme that you see many NFL teams attempting to mimic."

But there's always a downside with any prospect.

"He'll need to learn how to develop through some of his progressions, as he continues to take his game to the next level and he will need to cut down the turnovers. He seems to be good for at least one interception per game. You can't win at the next level like that."

NFL Draft Bible also projects Levis will be a first-round selection.

