Mel Kiper reveals pick for No. 1 quarterback in 2023 NFL Draft

Skip to main content

2023 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper makes his case for Will Levis as this year's No. 1 quarterback

The name Will Levis has sharply divided analysts and fans ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, but Mel Kiper is keeping his eye on the Kentucky quarterback
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Arguably no other player has more sharply divided analysts and fans ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft than that of former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

Some believe he has the arm strength and accuracy to justify a first round selection while others point to his recent numbers and UK's record last fall.

Mel Kiper is one of the former, as the ESPN draft expert insists that Levis has the potential to emerge as the No. 1 quarterback in this year's NFL Draft.

"This guy withstood more punishment than anybody in my opinion," Kiper said.

"He got pounded, he had no help from that offensive line. He was destroyed at quarterback, his body was destroyed from the ankles to the toes to the shoulder, everywhere in between.

"This kid is tough and to get back out there and play, the offensive line being as bad as it was, he didn't get any support at all and he still hung in there and was with his team."

You can see Kiper's remarks on Levis in full here.

Kiper's faith in Levis as a top quarterback prospect was made apparent when he released his first mock draft of the offseason.

Kiper projected that Levis would go as the No. 5 overall draft pick, to the Seattle Seahawks.

More: Mel Kiper unveils 2023 NFL Mock Draft

NFL Draft Bible credited Levis with solid technique and throwing mechanics with accuracy who should thrive in a more up-tempo offense.

"You will notice everything is ultra-quick," reads the quarterback's NFL Draft Bible scouting report.

"An up-tempo offense based on quick reads and fast decision-making. Levis gets rid of the ball in a hurry and it's the high-octane scheme that you see many NFL teams attempting to mimic."

But there's always a downside with any prospect.

"He'll need to learn how to develop through some of his progressions, as he continues to take his game to the next level and he will need to cut down the turnovers. He seems to be good for at least one interception per game. You can't win at the next level like that."

NFL Draft Bible also projects Levis will be a first-round selection.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

nfl draft
Picks

Mel Kiper reveals pick for No. 1 quarterback in 2023 NFL Draft

By James Parks
Wisconsin Badgers football
News

Former college football player convicted of killing two women

By James Parks
USC pledge Malachi Nelson, the No. 2 quarterback in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings.
Rankings

College football recruiting rankings for 2023 National Signing Day

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Picks

College Football Winners, Losers at 2023 NFL Draft Deadline

By James Parks
college football
News

What is NIL in college football? Here's what you need to know

By James Parks
tennessee vols football peyton manning
Rankings

College Football Teams With Most NFL Draft Picks All-Time, Ranked

By James Parks
marcus stokes
News

College football recruit who sang N-word gets offer from HBCU school

By James Parks
Uber-Eats-guy-on-basketball-court
News

Uber Eats driver wanders onto court during basketball game (Video)

By James Parks