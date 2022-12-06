LSU vs. Purdue picks, predictions: 2023 Citrus Bowl Game odds, spread, lines

College football bowl schedule is here and among the postseason calendar, this year the Citrus Bowl features a matchup between LSU and Purdue.

Both teams come into the game as conference champion runners-up: LSU, after losing to Georgia in the SEC title bout, and Purdue after falling to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game.

LSU comes into the matchup at 9-4 overall, posting more than 32 points per game on offense while allowing almost 24 to opponents each time out, averaging almost 443 total yards per game, but surrendering 38 or more in its last two overall.

Purdue boasts a credible passing attack behind quarterback Aidan O'Connell, enough to win the Big Ten West, eclipsing 400 yards per game and averaging around four touchdowns offensively.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue picks, predictions

LSU vs. Purdue predictions for 2023 Citrus Bowl

LSU prediction: The computer is siding with the Tigers, who have the 68.7 percent chance to win the game outright against the Big Ten challenger.

Purdue prediction: By contrast, the Boilermakers have a 31.3 percent edge to pull off the upset, according to the latest FPI projections.

Point spread: LSU comes into the game as 8 point favorites against Purdue, according to the oddsmakers' latest predictions.

Total: 58 points

Moneyline: LSU -335 | Purdue +260

Spread consensus pick: LSU -8

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that LSU will defeat Purdue by a score of 33.9 to 23.8 to win the Citrus Bowl.

How to watch: The game is set for Mon., Jan. 2 at 12 p.m. Central time on the main ABC network and streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

