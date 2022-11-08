Skip to main content

College football games on TV today: Week 11 schedule for Tuesday

Your college football TV schedule as the calendar turns to Tuesday

As we enter the month of November, the college football schedule is spreading its wings as we're starting to see games almost every day of the week.

That includes Tuesday, which includes a trio of matchups, including some customary mid-week MACtion set for the primetime slate as the season turns to Week 11 and conference races getting more intense.

Here's your look at the games on TV today.

Week 11 college football TV schedule

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Eastern Michigan at Akron
Tues., Nov. 8 | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Point spread: Eastern Michigan -7
FPI pick: Eastern Michigan 66.2%

Eastern Michigan (5-4, 2-3). The Eagles have lost two of the last three overall and need more productive play from quarterback Taylor Powell, who has thrown just eight touchdowns against seven interceptions on the year. He's efficient throwing the ball, hitting 62% of his passes for over 1,200 yards, and is working with senior receiver Tanner Knue, leading the team with 425 yards and five touchdown grabs.

Akron (1-8, 0-5). Not much has gone right for the Zips, who haven't won since the opener against St. Francis. Playing the likes of Michigan State, Tennessee, and Liberty didn't help - Opponents out-scored Akron 136-18 in those games. But watch for two of the team's top receivers: Shocky Jacques-Louis, who ranks first in the league with 770 yards and second with 85.6 yards per game, and Alex Adams, a dynamic piece who leads the team with 5 TD catches.

Ohio at Miami (OH)
Tues., Nov. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Point spread: Ohio -2
FPI pick: Miami 52.3%

Ohio (6-3, 4-1). The Bobcats have won four straight, scoring 40 or more points in two of those outings, and are getting expert play from quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who is up to 2,725 yards passing with 21 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Ohio State transfer receiver Sam Wiglusz leads this team with 710 yards and 9 touchdown grabs on the year. Ohio's subpar defense should get a boost going against a Miami attack that is the MAC's worst in total and passing yards per game.

Miami (4-5, 2-3). That Redhawk offense is putting up a shade under 20 points per game and is under 300 total yards each time out, while posting under 150 air yards every week. Aveon Smith is a 52.9% passer with just 735 total yards and has absorbed 13 sacks; Brett Gabbert, his backup, has been taken down 11 times. But this is a good defensive team, leading the MAC in scoring defense by allowing just 21.4 points per game, and its tops in rush defense and No. 2 in total defense.

Ball State at Toledo
Tues., Nov. 8 | 8 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Toledo -11
FPI pick: Toledo 86.7%

Ball State (5-4, 3-2). The Cardinals come in at No. 2 in the division and coming off a 7-point win over Kent State that snapped a 12-game home win streak for the Flashes. Ball State quarterback John Paddock can put the ball in the air, with his best game being a 40 of 58 passing day with three TDs in a win over NIU. Carson Steele can work on the ground, running for over 1,000 yards and almost 5 ypc while scoring 9 touchdowns. 

Toledo (6-3, 4-1). The Rockets come into Tuesday's game as the leader in this division with a perfect 4-0 mark at home and averaging over 35 points per game this season, compared to Ball State's 24.8 ppg mark. Toledo boasts some decent speed at the skill positions, led by Jerjuan Newton's 30 receptions for 554 yards and seven touchdowns. But quarterback Dequan Finn didn't play last week and he's questionable for this game. Toledo is 0-3 when turning the ball over multiple times and 6-0 when it doesn’t.

How to watch and stream college football this season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. UCLA
  10. Alabama
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Clemson
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. Tulane
  17. NC State
  18. Texas
  19. Liberty
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Kansas State
  24. Washington
  25. Florida State

Schedules

By James Parks
Rankings

College football bowl predictions: Bowl eligibility tracker for 2022

By James Parks
News

College football lines for Week 11: Texas, Alabama among Saturday's favorites

By James Parks
Rankings

The Process: How the College Football Playoff picks the teams

By James Parks
Rankings

Predicting the second College Football Playoff top 25 rankings

By James Parks
News

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
News

TCU vs. Texas picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
News

Oregon vs. Washington picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks