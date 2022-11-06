AP top 25 poll: LSU moving up, Alabama falls in Week 11 college football rankings

Another dramatic and impactful weekend of the college football season is in the books and now it's time to get a look at the updated AP top 25 rankings.

Georgia and LSU made huge statements on Saturday with wins over Tennessee and Alabama, respectively, and could be on a collision course to face each other in the SEC Championship Game.

And from there, it would appear, earn a place in the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State and Michigan stayed undefeated with just three weeks now until The Game is renewed in Columbus, although the Buckeyes are coming off a closer-than-expected win over Northwestern that put the brakes on their offense.

TCU remains undefeated and the class of the Big 12 ahead of a monster game against upstart Texas, while Clemson's shot at returning to the playoff could be up in smoke after an ugly loss at Notre Dame that put its offense to bed.

With all that in mind and plenty more drama to come, here's your look at the updated AP top 25 rankings heading into the Week 11 schedule of games.

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 11

Georgia (62 1st-place votes) Ohio State (1) Michigan TCU Tennessee Oregon LSU USC UCLA Alabama Ole Miss Clemson Utah Penn State North Carolina Tulane NC State Texas Liberty Notre Dame Illinois UCF Kansas State Washington Florida State

AP top 25 notes: Georgia leads the way with 1,574 votes, followed by Ohio State with 1,500, and Michigan with 1,455.

Others receiving votes

Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma State 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi State 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, UTSA 5, Louisville 3, Oregon State 3, San Jose State 1

AP top 25 biggest movers

LSU (Up 8). Brian Kelly picked up by far the statement win of his young tenure by taking down Alabama and moving into pole position in the SEC West hunt.

Kansas State (Down 10). The Wildcats brought back Adrian Martinez at quarterback, but it wasn't enough to hold off a resurgent Texas at home.

Illinois (Down 7). Still the favorites in the Big Ten West right now, but the Illini took a loss to unranked Michigan State and have to wait a while longer now.

Teams that were unranked: Texas, Notre Dame, Washington, and Florida State.

Rankings reflect last week's AP poll

No. 2 Tennessee. Expect to also see the Volunteers drop from its top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings after a loss at Georgia that wasn't nearly as close as the 27-13 score suggested. Tennessee's vaunted offense, the nation's most productive in yards and points, came to a screeching halt in the face of the Bulldogs' consistent coverage while its pass defense, one of college football's worst statistically, folded in the wake of Georgia's deep receiving threats. Now, the Vols have to hope UGA wins the SEC title and for some confusion in order to stay in playoff contention.

No. 5 Clemson. Those offensive improvements behind the play of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei went up in smoke on the road against Notre Dame, which cashed in on some costly Clemson turnovers and turned them into points while Dabo Swinney once again tried a switch at quarterback, but that plan backfired when Cade Klubnik was intercepted right after coming in, leading to another Irish touchdown. It looks like no Clemson in the College Football Playoff again this year.

No. 6 Alabama. Another CFP dynasty took one on the chin this week as the Crimson Tide absorbed its second loss, a 1-point decision at LSU in overtime, and now this team has multiple losses before the Iron Bowl for the first time since 2010. There were issues with penalties again and Alabama's receivers aren't carrying the load the way they have in past seasons. Bryce Young still almost pulled this off with some brilliant quarterbacking on his own.

No. 13 Kansas State. After jumping nine spots in last week's rankings, the Wildcats fell behind Texas and went into halftime with a 31-10 deficit before mounting a comeback to make it a game late. It still wasn't enough despite Adrian Martinez hitting over 300 yards passing, but Deuce Vaughn was held to under 75 yards rushing and only one touchdown receiving, and the team was flagged nine times in an uncharacteristically undisciplined effort.

No. 14 Illinois. Taking the L at home to Michigan State isn't the best look for the Illini, who now have to wait another week to move towards clinching the Big Ten West title with the Purdue game coming up this weekend.

No. 18 Oklahoma State. Two straight losses to the Kansas teams in the Big 12 by a combined 85-16 have the Cowboys plummeting in the Big 12 standings. Not having Spencer Sanders in at quarterback has hurt the team and this defense, which started the season so strong, has steadily given way, allowing 37 or more points in their three losses.

No. 20 Wake Forest. The Deacons were held scoreless in two quarters in a loss at NC State, whose superb defense intercepted Sam Hartman three times, a week after Wake turned the ball over eight times, and now this team has lost two straight, moving to second-worst in the division.

No. 22 Syracuse. Originally, it was good history this team made, having won its first six games for the first time in 35 years. Now it's the bad history that the Orange are making, becoming the first ACC team to win its first six games and then lose its next three straight, this time to unranked Pitt, scoring just nine points in the process.

No. 24 Oregon State. After moving into the AP top 25 rankings last week, the Beavers promptly lost a close one at Washington on a late field goal. OSU hasn't been ranked for more than a week since 2012.

And then there were four

Georgia (9-0). College football's defending national champs laid the wood on Tennessee, moving into pole position in the SEC East chase and virtually guaranteed a spot in the playoff.

Ohio State (9-0). It wasn't pretty even when accounting for the bad weather, but the Buckeyes hung around and dropped Northwestern, but they had trouble stopping the Wildcats from running the ball.

Michigan (9-0). Despite a scare from Rutgers early on, the Wolverines came back in a big way by scoring 38 unanswered points and this is looking like the most complete team in the Big Ten.

TCU (9-0). Another slow start for the Horned Frogs, and another second half comeback against Texas Tech and this is the last perfect team in the Big 12.

