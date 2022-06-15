Big Ten Football Media Days schedule announced

One of the premier dates on the college football preseason schedule is set as the Big Ten announced the days and times for the 2022 Media Days.

Big Ten Media Days officially kicks off on Tuesday, July 26 and runs through Wednesday, July 27 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The conference said the event will feature seven football programs speaking on Tuesday and the other seven on Wednesday.

Big Ten Media Days schedule

Day 1 of Big Ten Media Days will feature representatives from Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Northwestern.

Day 2 will find speakers from Illinois, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, and Wisconsin.

The conference also held the Media Days in Indianapolis prior to the 2021 college football season after having to move from its usual location in Chicago due to that city's strict Covid-19 restrictions.

This year's Media Days finds a defending football champion other than Ohio State.

Michigan defeated Iowa in last season's Big Ten Championship Game after the Wolverines beat Ohio State and made their first-ever College Football Playoff.

Coming into 2022, Ohio State is once again the favorite to win the Big Ten and contend for a CFP semifinal berth.

Wisconsin won the first two Big Ten title games in 2011 and 2012. Ohio State took five of the next seven before Michigan's victory last season.

Ohio State leads the conference with five championships, followed by Wisconsin and Michigan State with two each. Penn State and Michigan have one each.

Northwestern and Iowa are 0-2 in Big Ten Championship Games, and Nebraska is 0-1. Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Purdue, and Rutgers have not played for the conference championship.

