College Football Week 1 TV Schedule, Rankings

Your look at the Week 1 college football TV schedule and top 25 rankings
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It's been a long, crazy few months, but the 2022 college football schedule is finally here and ready to kick off.

Week 0 helped start things last weekend, with Nebraska taking another single-digit loss to open up against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland.

Florida State, North Carolina, and Vanderbilt all pulled off statement victories against overmatched opponents leading into their Week 1 dates.

Now the action returns stateside for the rest of the fall. Here's a look at how you can watch every top game on the Week 1 college football schedule.

College football Week 1 TV schedule

Alabama is the No. 1 team in the top 25 college football rankings.

The 2022 college football schedule kicks off this week

All times Eastern

Thurs., Sept. 1

Central Mich. at 12 Oklahoma State
7 p.m. | FS1

West Virginia at 17 Pittsburgh
7 p.m. | ESPN

VMI at 22 Wake Forest
7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Penn State at Purdue
8 p.m. | FOX

Fri., Sept. 2

Western Mich. at 15 Michigan State
7 p.m. | ESPN

Illinois at Indiana
8 p.m. | FS1

TCU at Colorado
10 p.m. | ESPN

Sat., Sept. 3

Sam Houston at 6 Texas A&M
Noon | SECN

Colorado State at 8 Michigan
Noon | ABC

13 NC State at East Carolina
Noon | ESPN

Bowling Green at UCLA
2:30 p.m. | PAC-12

11 Oregon vs. 3 Georgia
3:30 p.m. | ABC

UTEP at 9 Oklahoma
3:30 p.m. | Fox

Bethune-Cookman at 16 Miami
3:30 p.m. | ACCN

23 Cincinnati at 19 Arkansas
3:30 p.m. | ESPN

24 Houston at UTSA
3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Troy at 21 Ole Miss
4 p.m. | SECN

25 BYU at South Florida
4 p.m. | ESPNU

Rice at 14 USC
6 p.m. | PAC-12

7 Utah at Florida
7 p.m. | ESPN

Albany at 10 Baylor
7 p.m. | Big12/ESPN+

Illinois State at 18 Wisconsin
7 p.m. | FS1

Miami (OH) at 20 Kentucky
7 p.m. | SECN

Mercer at Auburn
7 p.m. SECN

Utah State at 1 Alabama
7:30 p.m. | SECN

5 Notre Dame at 2 Ohio State
7:30 p.m. | ABC

Sun., Sept. 4

Florida State vs. LSU
7:30 p.m. | ABC

Mon., Sept. 5

4 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech
8 p.m. | ESPN

College football rankings

College Football Playoff national champion Georgia, the No. 1 team in the final AP Top 25 rankings.

Georgia is the defending College Football Playoff national champion

According to AP Top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. NC State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

