College Football Week 1 TV Schedule, Rankings
It's been a long, crazy few months, but the 2022 college football schedule is finally here and ready to kick off.
Week 0 helped start things last weekend, with Nebraska taking another single-digit loss to open up against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland.
Florida State, North Carolina, and Vanderbilt all pulled off statement victories against overmatched opponents leading into their Week 1 dates.
Now the action returns stateside for the rest of the fall. Here's a look at how you can watch every top game on the Week 1 college football schedule.
College football Week 1 TV schedule
All times Eastern
Thurs., Sept. 1
Central Mich. at 12 Oklahoma State
7 p.m. | FS1
West Virginia at 17 Pittsburgh
7 p.m. | ESPN
VMI at 22 Wake Forest
7:30 p.m. | ACCN
Penn State at Purdue
8 p.m. | FOX
Fri., Sept. 2
Western Mich. at 15 Michigan State
7 p.m. | ESPN
Illinois at Indiana
8 p.m. | FS1
TCU at Colorado
10 p.m. | ESPN
Sat., Sept. 3
Sam Houston at 6 Texas A&M
Noon | SECN
Colorado State at 8 Michigan
Noon | ABC
13 NC State at East Carolina
Noon | ESPN
Bowling Green at UCLA
2:30 p.m. | PAC-12
11 Oregon vs. 3 Georgia
3:30 p.m. | ABC
UTEP at 9 Oklahoma
3:30 p.m. | Fox
Bethune-Cookman at 16 Miami
3:30 p.m. | ACCN
23 Cincinnati at 19 Arkansas
3:30 p.m. | ESPN
24 Houston at UTSA
3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Troy at 21 Ole Miss
4 p.m. | SECN
25 BYU at South Florida
4 p.m. | ESPNU
Rice at 14 USC
6 p.m. | PAC-12
7 Utah at Florida
7 p.m. | ESPN
Albany at 10 Baylor
7 p.m. | Big12/ESPN+
Illinois State at 18 Wisconsin
7 p.m. | FS1
Miami (OH) at 20 Kentucky
7 p.m. | SECN
Mercer at Auburn
7 p.m. SECN
Utah State at 1 Alabama
7:30 p.m. | SECN
5 Notre Dame at 2 Ohio State
7:30 p.m. | ABC
Sun., Sept. 4
Florida State vs. LSU
7:30 p.m. | ABC
Mon., Sept. 5
4 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech
8 p.m. | ESPN
College football rankings
According to AP Top 25 poll
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Texas A&M
- Utah
- Michigan
- Oklahoma
- Baylor
- Oregon
- Oklahoma State
- NC State
- USC
- Michigan State
- Miami
- Pittsburgh
- Wisconsin
- Arkansas
- Kentucky
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forest
- Cincinnati
- Houston
- BYU