College Football Week 1 TV Schedule, Rankings

Your look at the Week 1 college football TV schedule and top 25 rankings

It's been a long, crazy few months, but the 2022 college football schedule is finally here and ready to kick off.

Week 0 helped start things last weekend, with Nebraska taking another single-digit loss to open up against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland.

Florida State, North Carolina, and Vanderbilt all pulled off statement victories against overmatched opponents leading into their Week 1 dates.

Now the action returns stateside for the rest of the fall. Here's a look at how you can watch every top game on the Week 1 college football schedule.

The 2022 college football schedule kicks off this week

All times Eastern

Thurs., Sept. 1

Central Mich. at 12 Oklahoma State

7 p.m. | FS1

West Virginia at 17 Pittsburgh

7 p.m. | ESPN

VMI at 22 Wake Forest

7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Penn State at Purdue

8 p.m. | FOX

Fri., Sept. 2

Western Mich. at 15 Michigan State

7 p.m. | ESPN

Illinois at Indiana

8 p.m. | FS1

TCU at Colorado

10 p.m. | ESPN

Sat., Sept. 3

Sam Houston at 6 Texas A&M

Noon | SECN

Colorado State at 8 Michigan

Noon | ABC

13 NC State at East Carolina

Noon | ESPN

Bowling Green at UCLA

2:30 p.m. | PAC-12

11 Oregon vs. 3 Georgia

3:30 p.m. | ABC

UTEP at 9 Oklahoma

3:30 p.m. | Fox

Bethune-Cookman at 16 Miami

3:30 p.m. | ACCN

23 Cincinnati at 19 Arkansas

3:30 p.m. | ESPN

24 Houston at UTSA

3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Troy at 21 Ole Miss

4 p.m. | SECN

25 BYU at South Florida

4 p.m. | ESPNU

Rice at 14 USC

6 p.m. | PAC-12

7 Utah at Florida

7 p.m. | ESPN

Albany at 10 Baylor

7 p.m. | Big12/ESPN+

Illinois State at 18 Wisconsin

7 p.m. | FS1

Miami (OH) at 20 Kentucky

7 p.m. | SECN

Mercer at Auburn

7 p.m. SECN

Utah State at 1 Alabama

7:30 p.m. | SECN

5 Notre Dame at 2 Ohio State

7:30 p.m. | ABC

Sun., Sept. 4

Florida State vs. LSU

7:30 p.m. | ABC

Mon., Sept. 5

4 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

8 p.m. | ESPN

Georgia is the defending College Football Playoff national champion

According to AP Top 25 poll

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State NC State USC Michigan State Miami Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

