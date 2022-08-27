Skip to main content

College football today: Week 0 scores, rankings

Your look at the schedule, scores, and rankings for Week 0 college football games
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Well, it's finally here. After a long and eventful offseason, the 2022 college football schedule kicks off with 11 games set for the traditional Week 0 opener.

Nebraska and Northwestern start things off out of the Big Ten across the Atlantic from Dublin, Ireland, before the other matchups begin stateside.

Here's what you need to know about the Week 0 slate.

College football today: Week 0 scores, rankings

Illinois helps kick off the 2022 college football schedule

Illinois helps kick off the 2022 college football schedule

This section will be updated; all times Eastern

Nebraska vs. Northwestern. Two Big Ten teams open up in Dublin, with the Cornhuskers debuting a more aggressive offense after an active offseason that included some plush transfer pickups. 12:30 p.m. on Fox

UConn at Utah State. Keep an eye on the Aggies, who won 11 games, beat Oregon State in the bowl, and finished in the top 25 poll, opening against one of college football's worst programs before heading to Alabama. 4 p.m. on FS1

Wyoming at Illinois. Bret Bielema returns a good enough defense while transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito unleashes his big arm in his first start for the Illini. 4 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Duquesne at Florida State. Year 3 of the Mike Norvell experience kicks off with the Seminoles returning a ton of experience against a decent FCS squad. 5 p.m. on ACC Network

Florida A&M at North Carolina. Mack Brown returns a six-win Tar Heels team that loses four O-line starters and quarterback Sam Howell, but has a strong receiver group and very promising defensive pieces being coached once again by Gene Chizik. 8:15 p.m. on ACC Network

College football rankings

NC State has a chance to make a run at the ACC football title

NC State has a chance to make a run at the ACC football title

According to AP Top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. NC State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Scenes at a Texas Longhorns college football game.
News

College football today: Week 0 scores, rankings

By James Parks
josh downs
News

ESPN computer predicts North Carolina vs. FAMU football winner

By James Parks
jordan travis florida state
News

ESPN computer predicts Florida State vs. Duquesne winner

By James Parks
omar manning nebraska
News

ESPN computer predicts Nebraska vs. Northwestern football winner

By James Parks
north-carolina-football (1)
News

College Football Week 0 TV Schedule

By James Parks
Georgia placed No. 1 in the top 25 college football rankings after winning the CFP National Championship.
Rankings

SEC power rankings for 2022 college football season

By James Parks
dorian thompson robinson
Rankings

Pac-12 power rankings for the 2022 college football season

By James Parks
Ohio State is a fixture in the Top 25 rankings and won the first College Football Playoff national championship.
Rankings

Big Ten power rankings for 2022 college football season

By James Parks