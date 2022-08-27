College football today: Week 0 scores, rankings

Well, it's finally here. After a long and eventful offseason, the 2022 college football schedule kicks off with 11 games set for the traditional Week 0 opener.

Nebraska and Northwestern start things off out of the Big Ten across the Atlantic from Dublin, Ireland, before the other matchups begin stateside.

Here's what you need to know about the Week 0 slate.

Illinois helps kick off the 2022 college football schedule

This section will be updated; all times Eastern

Nebraska vs. Northwestern. Two Big Ten teams open up in Dublin, with the Cornhuskers debuting a more aggressive offense after an active offseason that included some plush transfer pickups. 12:30 p.m. on Fox

UConn at Utah State. Keep an eye on the Aggies, who won 11 games, beat Oregon State in the bowl, and finished in the top 25 poll, opening against one of college football's worst programs before heading to Alabama. 4 p.m. on FS1

Wyoming at Illinois. Bret Bielema returns a good enough defense while transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito unleashes his big arm in his first start for the Illini. 4 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Duquesne at Florida State. Year 3 of the Mike Norvell experience kicks off with the Seminoles returning a ton of experience against a decent FCS squad. 5 p.m. on ACC Network

Florida A&M at North Carolina. Mack Brown returns a six-win Tar Heels team that loses four O-line starters and quarterback Sam Howell, but has a strong receiver group and very promising defensive pieces being coached once again by Gene Chizik. 8:15 p.m. on ACC Network

NC State has a chance to make a run at the ACC football title

According to AP Top 25 poll

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State NC State USC Michigan State Miami Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook