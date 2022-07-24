NFL football schedule for 2022 season
We're one major step closer to the 2022 NFL season as the league has announced its full weekly schedule for all 32 teams.
This year finds the Los Angeles Rams as reigning Super Bowl champions, the G.O.A.T. Tom Brady returns after a 40-day retirement this offseason, and a new generation of quarterbacks looks to re-define the game for the 21st century.
Here is the full schedule for the 2022 NFL football season.
First, how the NFL schedule is made
- Home and away against its three division opponents (Six games)
- The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating three-year cycle (Four games)
- The four teams from a division in the other conference on a rotating four-year cycle (Four games)
- Two intra-conference games based on the prior year’s standings (these games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions the team is not scheduled to play that season) (Two games)
- One inter-conference game based on the prior year's standings on a rotating four-year cycle. These games match a first-place team from one division against a first-place team in an opposite conference division that the team is not scheduled to play that season.
- The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in each division are similarly paired. The home conference for this game will rotate each season.
2022 NFL Football Schedule
All times Eastern
Week 1
Thursday, Sept. 8
Bills at Rams, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Sunday, Sept. 11
Saints at Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Browns at Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS
49ers at Bears, 1 p.m., Fox
Steelers at Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Eagles at Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
Colts at Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Patriots at Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
Ravens at Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Jaguars at Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox
Chiefs at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Raiders at Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Packers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Giants at Titans, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Buccaneers at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Sept. 12
Broncos at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC
Week 2
Thursday, Sept. 15
Chargers at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Sunday, Sept. 18
Dolphins at Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Jets at Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Commanders at Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
Buccaneers at Saints, 1 p.m., Fox
Panthers at Giants, 1 p.m., Fox
Patriots at Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Falcons at Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Seahawks at 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Bengals at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Texans at Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Cardinals at Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Bears at Packers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Sept. 19
Titans at Bills, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Vikings at Eagles, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Week 3
Thursday, Sept. 22
Steelers at Browns, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Sunday, Sept. 25
Saints at Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
Texans at Bears, 1 p.m., CBS
Chiefs at Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
Bills at Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
Lions at Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox
Ravens at Patriots, 1 p.m., Fox
Bengals at Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Raiders at Titans, 1 p.m., Fox
Eagles at Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox
Jaguars at Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Rams at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Falcons at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Packers at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., Fox
49ers at Broncos, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Sept. 26
Cowboys at Giants, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC
Week 4
Thursday, Sept. 29
Dolphins at Bengals, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Sunday, Oct. 2
Vikings vs. Saints, 9:30 a.m., NFLN (London)
Browns at Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS
Bills at Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Commanders at Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox
Seahawks at Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
Chargers at Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Titans at Colts, 1 p.m., Fox
Bears at Giants, 1 p.m., Fox
Jaguars at Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS
Jets at Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Cardinals at Panthers, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Patriots at Packers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Broncos at Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Chiefs at Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Oct. 3
Rams at 49ers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 5
Thursday, Oct. 6
Colts at Broncos, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Sunday, Oct. 9
Giants vs. Packers, 9:30 a.m., NFLN (London)
Steelers at Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Chargers at Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Texans at Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
Bears at Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox
Lions at Patriots, 1 p.m. Fox
Seahawks at Saints, 1 p.m., Fox
Dolphins at Jets, 1 p.m. CBS
Falcons at Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox
Titans at Commanders, 1 p.m., CBS
49ers at Panthers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Eagles at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Cowboys at Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Bengals at Ravens, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Oct. 10
Raiders at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 6
Thursday, Oct. 13
Commanders at Bears, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Sunday, Oct. 16
49ers at Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Patriots at Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Jets at Packers, 1 p.m., Fox
Jaguars at Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
Vikings at Dolphins, 1 p.m., Fox
Bengals at Saints, 1 p.m., CBS
Ravens at Giants, 1 p.m., CBS
Buccaneers at Steelers, 1 p.m., Fox
Panthers at Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Cardinals at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Bills at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Oct. 17
Broncos at Chargers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 7
Thursday, Oct. 20
Saints at Cardinals, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Sunday, Oct. 23
Browns at Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Buccaneers at Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
Falcons at Bengals, 1 p.m., Fox
Lions at Cowboys, 1 p.m., CBS
Giants at Jaguars, 1 p.m., Fox
Colts at Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Packers at Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox
Jets at Broncos, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Texans at Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Seahawks at Chargers, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Chiefs at 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Steelers at Dolphins, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Oct. 24
Bears at Patriots, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 8
Thursday, Oct. 27
Ravens at Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Sunday, Oct. 30
Broncos vs. Jaguars, 9:30 a.m., ESPN+ (London)
Panthers at Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Bears at Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox
Dolphins at Lions, 1 p.m., CBS
Cardinals at Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox
Raiders at Saints, 1 p.m., CBS
Patriots at Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Steelers at Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS
Titans at Texans, 1 p.m., 4:05 p.m., CBS
Commanders at Colts, 4:25 p.m., Fox
49ers at Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Giants at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Packers at Bills, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Oct. 31
Bengals at Browns, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 9
Thursday, Nov. 3
Eagles at Texans, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Sunday, Nov. 6
Chargers at Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Dolphins at Bears, 1 p.m., CBS
Panthers at Bengals, 1 p.m., Fox
Packers at Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
Raiders at Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
Colts at Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Bills at Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Vikings at Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox
Seahawks at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Rams at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Titans at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Nov. 7
Ravens at Saints, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 10
Thursday, Nov. 10
Falcons at Panthers, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Sunday, Nov. 13
Seahawks vs. Buccaneers, 9:30 a.m., NFLN (Munich)
Vikings at Bills, 1 p.m., Fox
Lions at Bears, 1 p.m., Fox
Jaguars at Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS
Browns at Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
Texans at Giants, 1 p.m., CBS
Saints at Steelers, 1 p.m., Fox
Broncos at Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Colts at Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Cowboys at Packers, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Cardinals at Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Chargers at 49ers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Nov. 14
Commanders at Eagles, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 11
Thursday, Nov. 17
Titans at Packers, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Sunday, Nov. 20
Bears at Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Panthers at Ravens, 1 p.m., Fox
Browns at Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Commanders at Texans, 1 p.m., Fox
Eagles at Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
Jets at Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Rams at Saints, 1 p.m., Fox
Lions at Giants, 1 p.m., Fox
Raiders at Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Chiefs at Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Cowboys at Vikings, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Bengals at Steelers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Nov. 21
49ers vs. Cardinals, 8:15 p.m., ESPN (Mexico City)
Week 12
Thursday, Nov. 24
Bills at Lions, 12:30 p.m., CBS
Giants at Cowboys, 4:30 p.m., Fox
Patriots at Vikings, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Sunday, Nov. 27
Broncos at Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
Buccaneers at Browns, 1 p.m., Fox
Ravens at Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
Texans at Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
Bears at Jets, 1 p.m., Fox
Bengals at Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Falcons at Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox
Chargers at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Raiders at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Rams at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Saints at 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Packers at Eagles, 8:20 p.m. NBC
Monday, Nov. 28
Steelers at Colts, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 13
Thursday, Dec. 1
Bills at Patriots, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Sunday, Dec. 4
Steelers at Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS
Broncos at Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Packers at Bears, 1 p.m., Fox
Jaguars at Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
Browns at Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Jets at Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS
Commanders at Giants, 1 p.m., Fox
Titans at Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox
Seahawks at Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Dolphins at 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Chiefs at Bengals, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Chargers at Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Colts at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Dec. 5
Saints at Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 14
Thursday, Dec. 8
Raiders at Rams, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Sunday, Dec. 11
Jets at Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
Browns at Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Texans at Dolphins, 1 p.m., Fox
Vikings at Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m., Fox
Ravens at Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Jaguars at Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Dolphins at Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Buccaneers at 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Panthers at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Chiefs at Broncos, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Dec. 12
Patriots at Cardinals, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 15
Thursday, Dec. 15
49ers at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Saturday, Dec. 17
Game TBD, 1 p.m., NFLN
Game TBD, 4:30 p.m., NFLN
Game TBD, 8:15 p.m., NFLN
Dolphins at Bills, TBD
Ravens at Browns, TBD
Colts at Vikings, TBD
Falcons at Saints, TBD
Giants at Commanders, TBD
Sunday, Dec. 18
Steelers at Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS
Eagles at Bears, 1 p.m., Fox
Chiefs at Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Cowboys at Jaguars, 1 p.m. Fox
Lions at Jets, 1 p.m., Fox
Cardinals at Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Titans at Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Bengals at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Patriots at Raiders, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Dec. 19
Rams at Packers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC
Week 16
Thursday, Dec. 22
Jaguars at Jets, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Saturday, Dec. 24
Falcons at Ravens, 1 p.m., Fox
Lions at Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
Bills at Bears, 1 p.m., CBS
Saints at Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Seahawks at Chiefs, 1 p.m., Fox
Giants at Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox
Bengals at Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Texans at Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Commanders at 49ers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Eagles at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Raiders at Steelers, 8:15 p.m., NFLN
Sunday, Dec. 25
Packers at Dolphins, 1 p.m., Fox
Broncos at Rams, 4:30 p.m., CBS/Nickelodeon
Buccaneers at Cardinals, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Dec. 26
Chargers at Colts, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 17
Thursday, Dec. 29
Cowboys at Titans, 8:15 p.m., Amazon
Sunday, Jan. 1
Cardinals at Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Steelers at Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Bears at Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
Jaguars at Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Broncos at Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS
Dolphins at Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Colts at Giants, 1 p.m., CBS
Saints at Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox
Panthers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox
Browns at Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox
49ers at Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Jets at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Vikings at Packers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Rams at Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Monday, Jan. 2
Bills at Bengals, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/ABC
Week 18
Jan. 7 and Jan. 8, TBD
Buccaneers at Falcons
Patriots at Bills
Vikings at Bears
Ravens at Bengals
Lions at Packers
Texans at colts
Titans at Jaguars
Jets at Dolphins
Panthers at Saints
Giants at Eagles
Browns at Steelers
Cowboys at Commanders
Chargers at Broncos
Chiefs at Raiders
Cardinals at 49ers
Rams at Seahawks