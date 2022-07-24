We're one major step closer to the 2022 NFL season as the league has announced its full weekly schedule for all 32 teams.

This year finds the Los Angeles Rams as reigning Super Bowl champions, the G.O.A.T. Tom Brady returns after a 40-day retirement this offseason, and a new generation of quarterbacks looks to re-define the game for the 21st century.

Here is the full schedule for the 2022 NFL football season.

A look ahead to the 2022 NFL Football Schedule

First, how the NFL schedule is made

Home and away against its three division opponents (Six games) The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating three-year cycle (Four games) The four teams from a division in the other conference on a rotating four-year cycle (Four games) Two intra-conference games based on the prior year’s standings (these games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions the team is not scheduled to play that season) (Two games) One inter-conference game based on the prior year's standings on a rotating four-year cycle. These games match a first-place team from one division against a first-place team in an opposite conference division that the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in each division are similarly paired. The home conference for this game will rotate each season.

2022 NFL Football Schedule

All times Eastern

Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 8

Bills at Rams, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Sept. 11

Saints at Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Browns at Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS

49ers at Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Steelers at Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Eagles at Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Colts at Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Patriots at Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Ravens at Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Jaguars at Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

Chiefs at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Raiders at Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Packers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Giants at Titans, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Buccaneers at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Sept. 12

Broncos at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC

Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 15

Chargers at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Sunday, Sept. 18

Dolphins at Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Jets at Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Commanders at Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Buccaneers at Saints, 1 p.m., Fox

Panthers at Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

Patriots at Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Falcons at Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Seahawks at 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Bengals at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Texans at Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Cardinals at Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Bears at Packers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Sept. 19

Titans at Bills, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Vikings at Eagles, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 22

Steelers at Browns, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Sunday, Sept. 25

Saints at Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Texans at Bears, 1 p.m., CBS

Chiefs at Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

Bills at Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Lions at Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox

Ravens at Patriots, 1 p.m., Fox

Bengals at Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Raiders at Titans, 1 p.m., Fox

Eagles at Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

Jaguars at Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Rams at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Falcons at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Packers at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., Fox

49ers at Broncos, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Sept. 26

Cowboys at Giants, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC

Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 29

Dolphins at Bengals, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Sunday, Oct. 2

Vikings vs. Saints, 9:30 a.m., NFLN (London)

Browns at Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS

Bills at Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Commanders at Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox

Seahawks at Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Chargers at Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Titans at Colts, 1 p.m., Fox

Bears at Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

Jaguars at Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS

Jets at Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Cardinals at Panthers, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Patriots at Packers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Broncos at Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Chiefs at Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Oct. 3

Rams at 49ers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 5

Thursday, Oct. 6

Colts at Broncos, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Sunday, Oct. 9

Giants vs. Packers, 9:30 a.m., NFLN (London)

Steelers at Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Chargers at Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Texans at Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Bears at Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox

Lions at Patriots, 1 p.m. Fox

Seahawks at Saints, 1 p.m., Fox

Dolphins at Jets, 1 p.m. CBS

Falcons at Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox

Titans at Commanders, 1 p.m., CBS

49ers at Panthers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Eagles at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Cowboys at Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Bengals at Ravens, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Oct. 10

Raiders at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 6

Thursday, Oct. 13

Commanders at Bears, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Sunday, Oct. 16

49ers at Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Patriots at Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Jets at Packers, 1 p.m., Fox

Jaguars at Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

Vikings at Dolphins, 1 p.m., Fox

Bengals at Saints, 1 p.m., CBS

Ravens at Giants, 1 p.m., CBS

Buccaneers at Steelers, 1 p.m., Fox

Panthers at Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Cardinals at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Bills at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Oct. 17

Broncos at Chargers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 20

Saints at Cardinals, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Sunday, Oct. 23

Browns at Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Buccaneers at Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Falcons at Bengals, 1 p.m., Fox

Lions at Cowboys, 1 p.m., CBS

Giants at Jaguars, 1 p.m., Fox

Colts at Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Packers at Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

Jets at Broncos, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Texans at Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Seahawks at Chargers, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Chiefs at 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Steelers at Dolphins, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Oct. 24

Bears at Patriots, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 8

Thursday, Oct. 27

Ravens at Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Sunday, Oct. 30

Broncos vs. Jaguars, 9:30 a.m., ESPN+ (London)

Panthers at Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Bears at Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox

Dolphins at Lions, 1 p.m., CBS

Cardinals at Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox

Raiders at Saints, 1 p.m., CBS

Patriots at Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Steelers at Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS

Titans at Texans, 1 p.m., 4:05 p.m., CBS

Commanders at Colts, 4:25 p.m., Fox

49ers at Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Giants at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Packers at Bills, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Oct. 31

Bengals at Browns, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 9

Thursday, Nov. 3

Eagles at Texans, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Sunday, Nov. 6

Chargers at Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Dolphins at Bears, 1 p.m., CBS

Panthers at Bengals, 1 p.m., Fox

Packers at Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Raiders at Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Colts at Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Bills at Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Vikings at Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

Seahawks at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Rams at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Titans at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Nov. 7

Ravens at Saints, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 10

Thursday, Nov. 10

Falcons at Panthers, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Sunday, Nov. 13

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers, 9:30 a.m., NFLN (Munich)

Vikings at Bills, 1 p.m., Fox

Lions at Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Jaguars at Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS

Browns at Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Texans at Giants, 1 p.m., CBS

Saints at Steelers, 1 p.m., Fox

Broncos at Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Colts at Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Cowboys at Packers, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Cardinals at Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Chargers at 49ers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Nov. 14

Commanders at Eagles, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 11

Thursday, Nov. 17

Titans at Packers, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Sunday, Nov. 20

Bears at Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Panthers at Ravens, 1 p.m., Fox

Browns at Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Commanders at Texans, 1 p.m., Fox

Eagles at Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

Jets at Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Rams at Saints, 1 p.m., Fox

Lions at Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

Raiders at Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Chiefs at Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Cowboys at Vikings, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Bengals at Steelers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Nov. 21

49ers vs. Cardinals, 8:15 p.m., ESPN (Mexico City)

Week 12

Thursday, Nov. 24

Bills at Lions, 12:30 p.m., CBS

Giants at Cowboys, 4:30 p.m., Fox

Patriots at Vikings, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Nov. 27

Broncos at Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Buccaneers at Browns, 1 p.m., Fox

Ravens at Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Texans at Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Bears at Jets, 1 p.m., Fox

Bengals at Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Falcons at Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

Chargers at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Raiders at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Rams at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Saints at 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Packers at Eagles, 8:20 p.m. NBC

Monday, Nov. 28

Steelers at Colts, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 13

Thursday, Dec. 1

Bills at Patriots, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Sunday, Dec. 4

Steelers at Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS

Broncos at Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Packers at Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Jaguars at Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Browns at Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Jets at Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS

Commanders at Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

Titans at Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox

Seahawks at Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Dolphins at 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Chiefs at Bengals, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Chargers at Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Colts at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Dec. 5

Saints at Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 14

Thursday, Dec. 8

Raiders at Rams, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Sunday, Dec. 11

Jets at Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Browns at Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Texans at Dolphins, 1 p.m., Fox

Vikings at Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

Ravens at Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Jaguars at Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Dolphins at Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Buccaneers at 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Panthers at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Chiefs at Broncos, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Dec. 12

Patriots at Cardinals, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 15

Thursday, Dec. 15

49ers at Seahawks, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Saturday, Dec. 17

Game TBD, 1 p.m., NFLN

Game TBD, 4:30 p.m., NFLN

Game TBD, 8:15 p.m., NFLN

Dolphins at Bills, TBD

Ravens at Browns, TBD

Colts at Vikings, TBD

Falcons at Saints, TBD

Giants at Commanders, TBD

Sunday, Dec. 18

Steelers at Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS

Eagles at Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Chiefs at Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Cowboys at Jaguars, 1 p.m. Fox

Lions at Jets, 1 p.m., Fox

Cardinals at Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Titans at Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Bengals at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Patriots at Raiders, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Dec. 19

Rams at Packers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC

Week 16

Thursday, Dec. 22

Jaguars at Jets, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Saturday, Dec. 24

Falcons at Ravens, 1 p.m., Fox

Lions at Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Bills at Bears, 1 p.m., CBS

Saints at Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Seahawks at Chiefs, 1 p.m., Fox

Giants at Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox

Bengals at Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Texans at Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Commanders at 49ers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Eagles at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Raiders at Steelers, 8:15 p.m., NFLN

Sunday, Dec. 25

Packers at Dolphins, 1 p.m., Fox

Broncos at Rams, 4:30 p.m., CBS/Nickelodeon

Buccaneers at Cardinals, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Dec. 26

Chargers at Colts, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 17

Thursday, Dec. 29

Cowboys at Titans, 8:15 p.m., Amazon

Sunday, Jan. 1

Cardinals at Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Steelers at Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Bears at Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Jaguars at Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Broncos at Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS

Dolphins at Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Colts at Giants, 1 p.m., CBS

Saints at Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox

Panthers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox

Browns at Commanders, 1 p.m., Fox

49ers at Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Jets at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Vikings at Packers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Rams at Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Jan. 2

Bills at Bengals, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/ABC

Week 18

Jan. 7 and Jan. 8, TBD

Buccaneers at Falcons

Patriots at Bills

Vikings at Bears

Ravens at Bengals

Lions at Packers

Texans at colts

Titans at Jaguars

Jets at Dolphins

Panthers at Saints

Giants at Eagles

Browns at Steelers

Cowboys at Commanders

Chargers at Broncos

Chiefs at Raiders

Cardinals at 49ers

Rams at Seahawks

