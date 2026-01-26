College football powerhouse set to make history during Super Bowl LX

One of the most decorated programs in collegiate history finally has a reason to celebrate on the grandest stage in professional football. For decades, this West Coast blue blood has churned out Heisman Trophy winners and top draft picks who have excelled at nearly every position in the NFL.

Despite this production line of talent, a strange anomaly has plagued the school’s legacy at the game’s most important position. Not a single quarterback from this legendary university has ever started in a Super Bowl.

That historic drought officially ended on Sunday following the NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. The Seattle Seahawks secured a thrilling 31-27 victory over the Los Angeles Rams to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara.

The win was secured by a journeyman signal-caller who has revived his career in the Pacific Northwest after being written off by critics and fans alike earlier in his tenure. His resilience has propelled Seattle to the conference title and placed his alma mater in the record books.

The quarterback’s journey to this moment was paved with setbacks that would have ended the careers of less determined players. He bounced between four different organizations before finding his footing with the Seahawks and delivering an MVP-caliber performance when it mattered most.

While the narrative surrounding him often focused on his early struggles, he has silenced those doubts by leading his team to the league’s final game. He now stands alone as the only passer from his college program to reach the Super Bowl as a starter.

Sam Darnold accomplished what Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart and Mark Sanchez never could. The USC Trojans finally have a Super Bowl starting quarterback represented in the big game.

Darnold threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Los Angeles to break a curse that has loomed over the program for the entire Super Bowl era. The victory sends Seattle to a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots and cements Darnold’s status as a legitimate franchise leader.

Former USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold (14) was the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft after an impressive redshirt sophomore season where he threw for 4,143 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Darnold was spectacular against a Rams defense that had previously given Seattle trouble. He utilized a diverse group of pass catchers to move the ball efficiently. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba hauled in 10 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown.

Darnold also connected with Jake Bobo and Rashid Shaheed for critical scores. The performance was a far cry from his early days with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers. His evolution into a decisive playmaker has been the catalyst for Seattle’s postseason run.

Head coach Mike Macdonald praised his quarterback’s mental toughness after the game. Macdonald noted that Darnold has remained consistent despite the external narratives that have followed him since the 2018 draft.

Teammates expressed similar sentiments. Smith-Njigba stated that the entire building believes in Darnold and that he would run out on the field with him any day. That belief has been rewarded with a trip to Santa Clara.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passed for 4,048 yards, 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions during the regular season.

The matchup against New England provides a final layer of irony to Darnold’s redemption arc. It was against the Patriots in 2019 that Darnold was caught on a microphone saying he was "seeing ghosts" during a difficult loss.

He now has the opportunity to rewrite that history on the sport’s biggest platform. He has already proven he can overcome failure and scrutiny. The only thing left is to bring a Lombardi Trophy back to Seattle.

The Seahawks will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara on Sunday, Feb. 8.

