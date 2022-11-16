Ohio State vs. Maryland predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

Week 12 college football schedule: Ohio State vs. Maryland

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 19

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Point spread, betting lines, predictions

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Ohio State comes into the game as 27.5 point favorites to beat Maryland, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 64.5 points

Moneyline: Ohio State -5000, Maryland +1400

Where Maryland is right now: This superb skill threat has cooled in recent weeks, going 0-4 in games when it doesn't score 30 points and 6-0 in games when it eclipses 30 points. Maryland dropped its last two games, scoring 10 combined points, and is coming off a 30-0 drubbing at Penn State.

Where Ohio State is right now: Playing for considerably more with a 10-0 mark on the year and sitting at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Any slip-ups going forward, and the Buckeyes could drop out of the playoff chase. They can't afford to look past this game with the Michigan matchup next week, and a trip to the Big Ten title game on the line.

FPI prediction: As expected, the computers are siding with the Buckeyes, who have the 90.2 percent chance to win the game outright, according to the Football Power Index prediction model that simulates a team's season 20,000 times to predict winners.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Ohio State will defeat Maryland, 43-13, and cover the spread.

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee LSU USC Alabama Clemson Utah Penn State Oregon North Carolina Ole Miss Kansas State UCLA Washington Notre Dame Florida State UCF Tulane Oklahoma State Oregon State NC State Cincinnati

