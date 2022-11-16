Skip to main content

Ohio State vs. Maryland predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

How to watch Ohio State vs. Maryland on the Week 12 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ohio State vs. Maryland predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

Ohio State Buckeyes college football team schedule, rankings

Week 12 college football schedule: Ohio State vs. Maryland

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 19

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Point spread, betting lines, predictions

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Ohio State comes into the game as 27.5 point favorites to beat Maryland, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 64.5 points

Moneyline: Ohio State -5000, Maryland +1400

Where Maryland is right now: This superb skill threat has cooled in recent weeks, going 0-4 in games when it doesn't score 30 points and 6-0 in games when it eclipses 30 points. Maryland dropped its last two games, scoring 10 combined points, and is coming off a 30-0 drubbing at Penn State.

Where Ohio State is right now: Playing for considerably more with a 10-0 mark on the year and sitting at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Any slip-ups going forward, and the Buckeyes could drop out of the playoff chase. They can't afford to look past this game with the Michigan matchup next week, and a trip to the Big Ten title game on the line.

FPI prediction: As expected, the computers are siding with the Buckeyes, who have the 90.2 percent chance to win the game outright, according to the Football Power Index prediction model that simulates a team's season 20,000 times to predict winners.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Ohio State will defeat Maryland, 43-13, and cover the spread.

How to watch and stream college football this season

fuboTV provides full, total, and live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

More from College Football HQ

Ohio State vs. Maryland odds, spread, lines: Week 12 picks, predictions by computer model

College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12: Who's in? Who's out?

Bowl predictions for College Football Playoff and New Year's Six games

Week 12 game picks, predictions by computer model

College football Week 12 picks, predictions against the spread

AP top 25 college football rankings updated for Week 12

ESPN announces top 25 college football rankings

College Football Playoff Rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. North Carolina
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Kansas State
  16. UCLA
  17. Washington
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Florida State
  20. UCF
  21. Tulane
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Oregon State
  24. NC State
  25. Cincinnati

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Ohio State Buckeyes college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Ohio State vs. Maryland predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Notre Dame college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Notre Dame vs. Boston College predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Florida Gators college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Florida vs. Vanderbilt predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Georgia placed No. 1 in the top 25 college football rankings after winning the CFP National Championship.
Schedules

Georgia vs. Kentucky prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
baylor football blake shapen
Schedules

TCU vs. Baylor predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Michigan Wolverines college football team
Schedules

Michigan vs. Illinois predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
A traditional college football power, Nebraska has struggled to maintain its dominance in the 21st century.
News

College football coaching tracker: Who's out, who's in

By James Parks
college football
Schedules

Virginia cancels Coastal Carolina game after 3 Cavs players killed in shooting

By James Parks