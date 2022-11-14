Ohio State vs. Maryland picks, predictions: Week 12 college football odds, spread, lines

Skip to main content

Ohio State vs. Maryland odds, spread, lines: Week 12 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Ohio State vs. Maryland picks, predictions as the Week 12 college football schedule kicks off
A pair of Big Ten East rivals face off this weekend as Maryland welcomes Ohio State in college football's Week 12 action on Saturday.

Maryland's usually productive offense ground to a halt the last two weeks, scoring 10 combined points in consecutive losses to Wisconsin and Penn State, and the Terrapins come into this week at 6-4 overall and 3-4 in Big Ten play.

Ohio State is still perfect through 10 games and the bookmakers' favorite to win the Big Ten and qualify for the College Football Playoff, but has been dealing with injuries at important skill positions all season long.

What do the experts think of this matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Ohio State vs. Maryland picks, predictions

Week 12 college football picks: Ohio State vs. Maryland

Ohio State's chance of victory: The computers give the Buckeyes a comfortable 90.2 percent chance to win the game outright and stay undefeated.

Maryland's chance of victory: That leaves the reeling Terrapins with just a 9.8 percent shot to upset OSU and avoid what would be their third straight loss.

Ohio State vs. Maryland point spread: Ohio State comes into the game as 27.5 point favorites to beat the Terps, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 62.5 points

Moneyline: Ohio State -5000, Maryland +1400

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Ohio State will defeat Maryland, 43-19, but fail to cover the spread.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on the main ABC network and streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

Ohio State predictions: The computer slotted OSU as the No. 2 team in its 131 college football rankings and is the favorite to win the East Division, beat Michigan, and make the College Football Playoff as an undefeated team.

Maryland predictions: FPI slots the Terrapins as the No. 37 team nationally with the nation's 9th most difficult remaining strength of schedule.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

