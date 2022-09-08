Skip to main content

Thursday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season

Your look at the NFL Thursday Night Football schedule in 2022

For the first time ever, part of the NFL schedule will be available only on a streaming service. Starting in 2022, Thursday Night Football will be shown exclusively on Amazon Prime.

It's a cash cow for the NFL, which is set to make around $10 billion over the next decade from its new association with the streaming network.

TNF also has a new on-air crew with Al Michaels coming over from NBC to do play-by-play and ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit will take a full-time role for Amazon going forward.

Thursday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season

When: 8:20 p.m. Eastern

Where: Amazon Prime

The 2022 NFL season opener kicks off on a Thursday, but is not considered a TNF game. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Week 2

Chargers at Chiefs, Sept. 15

Week 3

Steelers at Browns, Sept. 22

Week 4

Dolphins at Bengals, Sept. 29

Week 5

Colts at Broncos, Oct. 6

Week 6

Commanders at Bears, Oct. 13

Week 7

Saints at Cardinals, Oct. 20

Week 8

Ravens at Buccaneers, Oct. 27

Week 9

Eagles at Texans, Nov. 3

Week 10

Falcons at Panthers, Nov. 10

Week 11

Titans at Packers, Nov. 17

Week 12

Patriots at Vikings, Nov. 24 (NBC)

Week 13

Bills at Patriots, Dec. 1

Week 14

Raiders at Rams, Dec. 8

Week 15

49ers at Seahawks, Dec. 15

Week 16

Jaguars at Jets, Dec. 22

Week 17

Cowboys at Titans, Dec. 29

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Facebook | Twitter

miami dolphins nfl
Schedules

Thursday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season

By James Parks
tom brady nfl schedule
Schedules

NFL Football Schedule for 2022 Season

By James Parks
green-bay-packers-nfl-playoffs-schedule
Rankings

NFL strength of schedule rankings for 2022 season

By James Parks
NFL Football Schedules and Scores
Schedules

NFL schedule, scores for Week 1 games

By James Parks
hunter dekkers iowa state football
News

Iowa vs. Iowa State football preview, prediction

By James Parks
college football arkansas large
News

Arkansas vs. South Carolina football preview, prediction

By James Parks
cedric tillman tennessee football
News

Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh football preview, prediction

By James Parks
A scene at Florida during an SEC college football game.
News

Florida vs. Kentucky football preview, prediction

By James Parks