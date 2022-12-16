Alabama stars Young, Anderson make Sugar Bowl decision: report

Coming into bowl season, the big question around Alabama was whether quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson would play for the Crimson Tide in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State.

The answer to that question appears to be in the affirmative, as Young and Anderson both plan to play in the Sugar Bowl, according to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel.

Having two of its most gifted players on both sides of the ball should give Alabama a greater competitive advantage when going against Big 12 champion Kansas State.

Young completed 230 of 359 passes (64.1 percent) while throwing for 3,007 total yards for an 8.4 yard per attempt average, scoring 27 touchdowns and throwing five interceptions in his junior season a year after winning the Heisman Trophy.

The quarterback also scored four touchdowns rushing while adding 195 more yards on the ground, 100 of which came in the season opener against Utah State, when he ran five times while hitting the century mark and scoring a TD.

Anderson has been heralded as arguably the top defensive player in college football, winning several high-profile honors, including being named a first-team AP All-American, becoming the first UA player to win the honor in back-to-back years as a unanimous selection, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, the Bednarik Award, and Nagurski Award, among others.

The linebacker had 24 total tackles and 10 sacks with one interception on the season.

Alabama is a 3 point favorite against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

The game is set for Sat., Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. Eastern on the main ESPN network and streams live on fuboTV (Try for free).

