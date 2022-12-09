College football bowl lines and odds for 2022-23 games

It's the most wonderful time of year not just with Christmas around the corner, but with a calendar full of college football bowl games for us to bet on.

It all starts on Dec. 16 when the Bahamas Bowl kicks off and all ends in Los Angeles when the College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 9.

Currently, the defending national champs are the favorites to do it again, as Georgia sits at -150 to win it all at SI Sportsbook.

Michigan sits at second (+275), followed by fourth-ranked Ohio State (+350) and third-ranked challenger and first-time CFP team TCU (+1100).

Here's your look at where things stand on the books ahead of bowl season, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook (which are subject to change).

All times Eastern

Fri., Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl: UAB (-11, 44) vs. Miami OH. UAB comes in at 6-6 straight up and 5-7 against the spread, while Miami is 6-6 overall and 4-8 against the spread. 11:30 a.m. on ESPN

Cure Bowl: UTSA (-1.5, 55) vs. Troy. Two conference champs on the same field with UTSA coming in 11-2 SU and 7-6 ATS, while Troy is 11-2 SU and 10-3 ATS. 3 p.m. on ESPN

Sat., Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl: Louisville (-2.5, 45) vs. Cincinnati. An AAC vs. ACC matchup with Louisville at 7-5 both SU and ATS and Cincinnati is 9-3 SU and 3-8-1 ATS. 11 a.m. on ESPN

Celebration Bowl: Jackson State (-16.5, 55) vs. NC Central. Deion Sanders split town to coach Colorado, but Jackson is still a big favorite, coming in a 12-0 while UNCC is 9-2 on the year. 12 p.m. on ABC

New Mexico Bowl: BYU (-1.5, 74) vs. SMU. BYU is 7-5 straight up and 4-8 against the spread, while SMU is 7-5 SU and 5-7 ATS. 2:15 p.m. on ESPN

LA Bowl: Washington State (-2.5, 54) vs. Fresno State. The Cougars are 7-5 straight up and 8-4 against the spread, and Fresno is 9-4 SU and 6-7 ATS. 3:30 p.m. on ABC

LendingTree Bowl: Southern Miss (-6, 48) vs. Rice. Southern Miss is 6-6 straight up and 8-3-1 against the spread, and Rice is 5-7 SU and 7-5 ATS. 5:45 p.m. on ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl: Oregon State (-6.5, 55) vs. Florida. OSU is 9-3 straight up and 10-2 against the spread, and Florida is 6-6 SU and 7-5 ATS. 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Frisco Bowl: Boise State (-9, 55.5) vs. North Texas. Boise State is 9-4 straight up and 6-6-1 against the spread, and North Texas is 7-6 SU and ATS. 9:15 p.m. on ESPN

Mon., Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall (-10.5, 40) vs. UConn. Marshall is 8-4 straight up and 6-6 against the spread, and UConn is 6-6 SU and 9-3 ATS. 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Tues., Dec. 20

Potato Bowl: San Jose State (-4.5, 53) vs. Eastern Michigan. EMU is 8-4 straight up and 6-5-1 against the spread, and SJSU is 7-4 SU and 4-7 ATS. 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo (-1, 54.5) vs. Liberty. MAC champion Toledo is 8-5 straight up and 5-8 against the spread, and Liberty is 8-4 SU and 5-7 ATS. 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Wed., Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl: South Alabama (-5, 60.5) vs. Western Kentucky. WKU is 8-5 SU and ATS and South Alabama is 10-2 straight up and 7-4-1 against the spread. 9 p.m. on ESPN

Thurs., Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor (-6.5, 47) vs. Air Force. Baylor is 6-6 straight up and 7-5 against the spread and Air Force is 9-3 SU and 6-6 ATS. 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Fri., Dec. 23

Independence Bowl: Houston (-5, 61) vs. Louisiana. Houston is 7-5 straight up and 4-8 against the spread, and Louisiana is 6-6 SU and 7-5 ATS. 3 p.m. on ESPN

Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest (-3.5, 62) vs. Missouri. Wake is 7-5 straight up and against the spread, and Missouri is 6-6 SU and 7-5 ATS. 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

Christmas Eve

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State (-3.5, 47.5) vs. Middle Tennessee State. MTSU is 7-5 straight up and 5-6-1 against the spread, and SDSU is 7-5 SU and 5-7 ATS. 8 p.m. on ESPN

Mon., Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green (-2.5, 48) vs. New Mexico State. NMSU is 6-6 straight up and 7-5 against the spread, and Bowling Green is 6-6 SU and 4-7-1 ATS. 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Tues., Dec. 27

Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern (-4, 64) vs. Buffalo. GSU is 6-6 straight up and 7-5 against the spread, and Buffalo is 6-6 SU and 6-5-1 ATS. 12 p.m. on ESPN

First Responder Bowl: Memphis (-9.5, 62) vs. Utah State. Memphis and Utah State are both 6-6 straight up, with Memphis at 6-6 ATS and USU at 4-8 ATS. 3:15 p.m. on ESPN

Birmingham Bowl: East Carolina (-7, 63) vs. Coastal Carolina. ECU is 7-5 straight up and against the spread, and CCU is 9-3 straight up and 4-7-1 ATS. 6:45 p.m. on ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin (-3, 43) vs. Oklahoma State. Wisconsin is 6-6 straight up and 5-7 against the spread, and OSU is 7-5 SU and 6-6 ATS. 10:15 p.m. on ESPN

Wed., Dec. 28

Military Bowl: Duke (-1, 62.5) vs. UCF. Duke is 8-4 straight up and against the spread and UCF is 9-4 SU and 7-6 ATS. 2 p.m. on ESPN

Liberty Bowl: Arkansas (-3, 68.5) vs. Kansas. Arkansas is 6-6 both straight up and against the spread, and Kansas is 6-6 SU and 7-4-1 ATS. 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

Holiday Bowl: Oregon (-14, 70) vs. North Carolina. Oregon is 9-3 straight up and 8-4 against the spread and UNC is 9-4 SU and 5-7-1 ATS. 8 p.m. on Fox

Texas Bowl: Ole Miss (-3.5, 70) vs. Texas Tech. The Rebels are 8-4 straight up and 4-7-1 against the spread, and Tech is 7-5 SU and ATS. 9 p.m. on ESPN

Thurs., Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota (-7.5, 42) vs. Syracuse. The Gophers are 8-4 straight up and 7-5 against the spread, and the Orange is 7-5 SU and 6-6 ATS. 2 p.m. on ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State (-7.5, 65.5) vs. Oklahoma. The Seminoles are 9-3 straight up and 8-4 against the spread, and OU is 6-6 SU and 4-8 ATS. 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

Alamo Bowl: Texas (-6, 68.5) vs. Washington. Texas is 8-4 straight up and against the spread and the Huskies are 10-2 SU and 7-5 ATS. 9 p.m. on ESPN

Fri., Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Maryland (-1.5, 48) vs. NC State. Maryland is 7-5 straight up and 6-6 against the spread, and the Wolfpack are 8-4 SU and 4-8 ATS. 12 p.m. on ESPN

Sun Bowl: UCLA (-6, 57.5) vs. Pittsburgh. Pitt is 8-4 straight up and 5-7 against the spread, and the Bruins are 9-3 SU and 6-6 ATS. 2 p.m. on CBS

Gator Bowl: Notre Dame (-2, 52) vs. South Carolina. Notre Dame is 8-4 straight up and 6-6 against the spread, and the Gamecocks are 8-4 SU and 7-5 ATS. 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Arizona Bowl: Ohio (-1, 43) vs. Wyoming. The Bobcats are 9-4 straight up and against the spread, and the Cowboys are 7-5 SU and 6-6 ATS. 4:30 p.m. on Barstool

Orange Bowl: Clemson (-6.5, 64) vs. Tennessee. Clemson is 11-2 straight up and 7-6 against the spread, and the Vols are 10-2 SU and 9-3 ATS. 8 p.m. on ESPN

Sat., Dec. 31

Sugar Bowl: Alabama (-3.5, 54.5) vs. Kansas State. Alabama is 10-2 straight up and 5-6-1 against the spread, and K-State is 10-3 SU and 9-3-1 ATS. 12 p.m. on ESPN

Music City Bowl: Iowa (-2, 31.5) vs. Kentucky. Iowa is 7-5 straight up and against the spread and Kentucky is 7-5 SU and 8-4 ATS. 12 p.m. on ABC

CFP Fiesta Bowl: Michigan (-7.5, 58.5) vs. TCU. Michigan is 13-0 straight up and 8-4-1 against the spread, and TCU is 12-1 SU and 9-3-1 ATS. 4 p.m. on ESPN

CFP Peach Bowl: Georgia (-6.5, 62) vs. Ohio State. Georgia is 13-0 straight up and 7-6 against the spread, and Ohio State is 11-1 SU and 5-6-1 ATS. 8 p.m. on ESPN

Mon., Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois (-1.5, 46) vs. Mississippi State. Illinois is 8-4 straight up and against the spread, while MSU is 8-4 SU and 6-5-1 ATS. 12 p.m. on ESPN2

Cotton Bowl: USC (-1.5, 62) vs. Tulane. USC is 11-2 straight up and 8-5 against the spread, and Tulane is 11-2 SU and ATS. 1 p.m. on ESPN

Citrus Bowl: LSU (-10.5, 58) vs. Purdue. LSU is 9-4 straight up and 7-6 against the spread, and Purdue is 8-5 SU and 5-8 ATS. 1 p.m. on ABC

Rose Bowl: Utah (-3, 52) vs. Penn State. Utah is 10-3 straight up and 8-5 against the spread, and Penn State is 10-2 SU and 8-3-1 ATS. 5 p.m. on ESPN

