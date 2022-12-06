Alabama vs. Kansas State picks, predictions: Sugar Bowl odds, spread, lines

Motivation might not exactly be equal between Alabama and Kansas State when they face off in the Sugar Bowl when the college football New Year's Six bowl schedule kicks off.

Alabama expects to win the national championship every season, but this year finds the school out of the College Football Playoff following a two-loss campaign.

Kansas State, meanwhile, just knocked off a previously undefeated TCU team to claim the Big 12 Championship and wants to add another key victory to its resume under head coach Chris Klieman.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State picks, predictions

Alabama prediction: The computer models all favor the Crimson Tide, who have the comfortable 72.8 percent chance to win the game outright and avoid a third loss to close out the season.

Kansas State prediction: That leaves the Big 12 champion Wildcats with the 27.2 percent edge to pull off the upset, according to the projections.

Point spread: Alabama comes into the game as the close 4 point favorites against Kansas State, according to the oddsmakers.

Total: 54.5 points

Moneyline: Alabama -190 | Kansas State +158

Spread consensus pick: Alabama -4

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that Alabama will defeat Kansas State by a score of 29.0 to 25.6 and win the Sugar Bowl.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. Eastern time on the main ESPN network and streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

