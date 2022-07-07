Former Alabama football player's championship rings sell on "Pawn Stars"

Former Alabama football player Keilan Robinson is no longer in possession of his championship rings after they sold on "Pawn Stars" for $40,000.

Robinson earned the rings after Alabama's wins in the SEC Championship Game, the Rose Bowl semifinal, and the College Football Playoff national championship.

A clip from "Pawn Stars" shows the sale of Robinson's rings, which were brought in by someone named John, who says he was given the rings by his uncle. It's unclear how the rings went from Robinson to Jon's family.

John tried to sell the rings for $53,000, but he and Rick Harrison negotiated the price and Harrison worked the price down to $40,000.

Within the past year or so, rules governing how college football players can earn money were revolutionized with the introduction of NIL.

The NCAA made it possible for student athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness and not risk eligibility when the new rule went into effect on July 1, 2021.

Robinson was originally a 4-star recruit from Washington, D.C. He ran for 254 yards with Alabama as a freshman in 2019, but opted out in 2020 over the Covid-19 pandemic.

He transferred to Texas in 2021 in a reunion with Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, who was Alabama's offensive coordinator during the 2020 title run.

Robinson played in 11 games for Texas a year ago, rushing for 322 yards and three touchdowns.

He'll be on the same field as Alabama this fall when the Crimson Tide travels to Austin in a much-anticipated Week 2 game on Sept. 10.

