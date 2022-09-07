Alabama vs. Texas football preview, prediction

Your look at the Alabama vs. Texas game on the Week 2 college football schedule

A much-anticipated matchup between traditional college football powers Alabama and Texas is set for this Saturday from Austin.

When these two last met, it was for the national championship after the 2009 season, but since then the programs have gone in different directions.

Alabama became the dynasty of the 21st century, if not for all time, winning five more titles, while Texas has bounced around from one coach to another, hoping to find some stability.

Enter Steve Sarkisian: the former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator who helped Bama to the CFP title in 2020 now heads the Longhorn program with a mandate to get Texas "back" to the national stage.

Here's what you need to know about the Week 2 matchup.

Week 2 college football schedule: Alabama at Texas

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox

Alabama vs. Texas odds, spread, line

Line: Alabama -20

O/U: 65

Moneyline: ALA -1786 TEX +800

FPI pick: Alabama 81.8%

Texas vs. Alabama: What to watch for

1. Texas' skill players. When you go against the likes of Alabama's athletic front seven, you need speed, agility, and athleticism. Texas has that in running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Xavier Worthy, a pair that can claim to be the best in college football at their respective positions. Add in quarterback Quinn Ewers, low on experience but stratospheric on potential, and the Longhorns should be able to move the ball moderately well early in the game. That is ...

2. ... If the Texas line holds up. It's an understatement to say the Longhorns' offensive protection struggled a year ago. Texas signed a very impressive group in this year's recruiting class, but it might be much to ask those new guys to go against the Tide's pass rush as a first test. Alabama allowed under 85 rushing ypg last season and is bringing Will Anderson, arguably college football's single best player, off the edge against these tackles. Texas will need deception and pace to get Bama off schedule, because if the Longhorns lose control at the line early, this will get ugly.

3. Too much Tide. What else can be said of Alabama under Nick Saban? For more than a decade, these teams have more or less perfected the game, and this roster represents yet another tangible increase in talent on all fronts. Quarterback play? Superb. Receivers? Agile and fast. The run game? Efficient and powerful. Line of scrimmage play? Dominant and physical. Coaching? Unparalleled. No teams have ever been better prepared for games like this than Alabama under Saban.

Alabama vs. Texas: Fast Facts

+ Texas is 5-11 all time against No. 1 ranked teams, and is 2-2 in the last 4

+ Alabama scored on its first 9 possessions in the opener and on all 8 drives with every starter in

+ Bijan Robinson has 27 plays of 20-plus yards and 6 of 50 or more

+ Tide receivers totaled 100-plus yards in the first half of 18 of the last 42 games

+ Texas is 1-7 when allowing 30-plus points under Sarkisian

+ Alabama has scored 40-plus points in 41 of the last 57 games (71.9% of the time) leading the nation

+ Xavier Worthy set Texas freshman records in '21 with 62 catches, 981 yards, and 12 TDs

+ Alabama has won 48 of its last 49 games when scoring a TD on the opening drive

+ Texas is 6-3 when leading after the 3rd quarter under Sarkisian and is 0-4 when trailing after the 3rd

+ Will Anderson led college football with 17.5 sacks and 34.5 TFLs a year ago, and leads a Tide defense that returns 7 starters

+ Texas is 4-0 when it wins the time of possession under Sarkisian and 2-7 when it loses TOP

+ Alabama is 163-9 under Saban when leading at the half and 147-4 when leading by 7 or more at the break

What happens?

Yes, Texas will get a few long gainers out of the Tide defense. How could they not, with all-world talent like Robinson and Worthy carrying the ball?

But the Longhorns will have to keep coming, because Alabama will not stop.

Saban's offense will make fewer mistakes, connect on the small and medium gains that make up consistent drives, and be more efficient overall.

Texas will get a highlight or two, but doesn't have the manpower right now to go snap for snap with Alabama's athletes.

You can't just have a big play or two to win matchups like this. Slow and steady wins these games, and for the last 15 years, the Tide has shown the discipline to do that again and again. And again.

College Football HQ Prediction: Alabama 42, Texas 20

According to AP top 25 poll

