Alabama vs. Texas odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

Week 2 of the college football schedule brings us a unique on-campus matchup between two legacy programs on the same field.

Alabama vs. Texas is as good as it gets brand-wise, but these programs aren't exactly punching in the same class these days.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see what the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects for the game.

Football Power Index is siding with the Crimson Tide, which has an 81.8 percent chance to defeat Texas in the Week 2 road trip.

By contrast, the Longhorns have an 18.2 percent shot to upset Alabama.

The oddsmakers agree, naming the Crimson Tide as comfortable 20 point favorites, according to Caesars Sportsbook, which set the O/U at 61.5 points.

FPI rates the Tide as the No. 1 team in its latest college football rankings, projected to win 11.6 games on the year with an 84.3 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, and a 36.0 percent shot to win it.

The index is also quite high on the Longhorns coming in, posting the No. 7 overall spot in the rankings, but expected to win just 8.8 games with just an 11 percent shot to make the playoff.

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Baylor USC Oklahoma State Florida Utah Michigan State Miami Arkansas Pittsburgh NC State Wisconsin Kentucky BYU Ole Miss Wake Forest Tennessee Houston

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook