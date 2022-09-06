Skip to main content

Alabama vs. Texas odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

College Football Power Index picks, predictions for Alabama vs. Texas

Week 2 of the college football schedule brings us a unique on-campus matchup between two legacy programs on the same field.

Alabama vs. Texas is as good as it gets brand-wise, but these programs aren't exactly punching in the same class these days.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see what the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects for the game.

Alabama vs. Texas football prediction

texas college football quinn ewers large

Football Power Index is siding with the Crimson Tide, which has an 81.8 percent chance to defeat Texas in the Week 2 road trip.

By contrast, the Longhorns have an 18.2 percent shot to upset Alabama.

The oddsmakers agree, naming the Crimson Tide as comfortable 20 point favorites, according to Caesars Sportsbook, which set the O/U at 61.5 points.

FPI rates the Tide as the No. 1 team in its latest college football rankings, projected to win 11.6 games on the year with an 84.3 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, and a 36.0 percent shot to win it.

The index is also quite high on the Longhorns coming in, posting the No. 7 overall spot in the rankings, but expected to win just 8.8 games with just an 11 percent shot to make the playoff.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. NC State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee
  25. Houston

