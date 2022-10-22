Cedric Tillman update: Status on Tennessee Vols' WR today

Tennessee will be without wide receiver Cedric Tillman on Saturday against UT Martin, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

"Tillman increased his practice activity and is making progress, as he's expected to ramp up next week with the expectation to return against Kentucky," the report noted.

Tillman is recovering from a high ankle sprain for which he underwent minor surgery on Sept. 20 to install a device to stabilize the ankle and help further its recovery.

The receiver has been doing limited physical activity with the team, and it was originally believed he would be able to return in time for the Vols' game against Alabama and then today against UT Martin, but that expectation was too optimistic.

This is the fourth game that Tillman will miss. He underwent the surgery on the week of the Florida game.

Jaylen McCollough also out

Tennessee will be without its starting safety after he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on Oct. 9, the day after the Vols' win over LSU.

He has maintained "complete innocence" regarding the issue and has not played since, including in last week's win over Alabama.

One of the more productive wide receivers in college football, Tillman has been instrumental in Tennessee's recent offensive renaissance.

He had 64 grabs for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns last season in a Vols offense that ranked No. 9 nationally in total production.

This season, Tillman has 17 catches for 246 yards and a touchdown, with most of that effort coming in Tennessee's win at Pittsburgh, when he caught 9 passes for 162 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

Tennessee is ranked No. 1 nationally in total offense this week.

Where Tennessee goes now

In place of Tillman, the Vols will continue to lean more heavily on Jalin Hyatt, the team's leading receiver this season, catching 33 passes for 595 yards and 10 of the team's 18 receiving touchdowns.

Hyatt scored five touchdowns and went over 200 yards receiving in the Vols' win over Alabama last weekend.

Bru McCoy, a transfer from USC this offseason, has 2 touchdown grabs and 389 yards while catching 22 passes for a 17.7 ypc average.

Ramel Keyton is the only other Tennessee receiver over 100 yards, but three other players have caught touchdowns, including Jimmy Holiday, Walker Merrill, and running back Jabari Small.

UT will try to build on its rushing capacity, ranking 27th nationally with just over 203 yards per game on the ground.

Small and Jaylen Wright have 11 of the Vols' 19 rushing touchdowns this season and both average just under 5 yards per carry.

